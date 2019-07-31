How hot was it at the Warren-Graham Reunion in DeLeon, Texas? Well, several days were in the triple digits on the SUV’s thermometer. Items in the vehicle were close to exploding after a day’s layover; so a thermal bag was bought for the water bottles(potato chip sacks were bulging also). It just got hotter as we traveled another two hundred miles west on I20 to Abilene, Sweetwater, Loraine and Colorado City. Yes, it’s a dry heat, but it seemed hotter than our humid Mississippi after 800 miles. Also Freida and I have been on this journey visiting kith and kin along the way since the early 1950’s, but we never tire of the hospitality shown by our extended family. Reunion Texas 2019 is now a memory; so 2020 will be in Hurricane as Mississippi hosted their first one at the old Hurricane High School in 1970. Rumblings about the demise of the reunion were nixed as the 90 year old coordinating team(Bernice and Gerald Warren)said that it would go on. So Mississippians we are on target for the third weekend of July next year! Traditional competition is still intact as we will roll out the red carpet celebrating 50 years of co-hosting.
Descendants of the late Tom and Valeria Warren Montgomery of Hurricane will have their annual reunion on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Hurricane Community Center with the doors open at 10:00 a.m. and with their traditional and bountiful, potluck luncheon at noon. A cordial invitation is extended to family and to friends from the families of the following siblings who are all deceased: Brooks Montgomery, Ila Lancaster, Ora Hale, Thelma Swords, Thurman Montgomery, Boyd Montgomery, Troy Montgomery, and Geraldine Burchfield.
Rounding out the month of July birthdates are the following: to Jean Logan, to Aric Graham, to Bro. Tommy Miller, to Debra Hicks, to Terri Smith, to Chris Hale, and to Beth Conlee.
Get-well wishes are to Sue Spears, to Annette Smith, to Bro. Josh Westmoreland, to Lynn Spears, to Teresa Logan, and to Frances Cook.
Congratulations to J.D. Jaggers, the son of Chad Jaggers and the grandson of Shelia Norwood(A.M.) of Pontotoc , who received a five year scholarship to the School of Architecture at MSU and will be a freshman there this fall. J.D. is a graduate of University Prep in Jackson, Tennessee. His sister, Clair Jaggers also of Jackson, has been serving as a camp counselor in Colorado during her summer break from college.
Dick and Celia Caron enjoyed a trip to Houston, Texas, in early July as guests of their grandson, Bro. Wesley, and his wife and son, Lori, and Mattox Barefield, as Bro. Wesley is the pastor of Parkway Baptist Church. While in Texas, they visited with their granddaughter Lindsey Erwin and her husband, Keith, who is a gospel singer with The Erwin Family Singers as they reside near Dallas.
Betty Stubblefield and Lisa Kidd of Ecru treated their sister, Donna Barefield of Ripley, to lunch at Cracker Barrel in New Albany for her birthday on July 25. They are the daughters of the late Charlie and Margaret Gooch Hale of Hurricane.
Asher Browning Brents will celebrate his first birthday on August 3, 2019, at the Cane Creek neighborhood home of his parents, Stephen and Caroline, with his sister, Autumn,3.
Congratulations to Sophie Hooker of West Union who was selected Miss Teen Fairest of the Fair at the Union County Fair-New Albany. Her younger sister, Ella Kate, 12, was selected as second alternate in the Young Miss division. Proud grandparents from Hurricane are Graden and Susan Hooker.
Congratulations to Rachel Shumaker who was selected as Miss Fairest of the Fair-New Albany. She is the granddaughter of Dewitt and Verline Stepp of Hurricane Loop.
Hayden Hale, a pitcher for the Klutch baseball team 10-U, enjoyed being a part of the World Series Championship Team in league play in Orange Beach, Alabama. His parents, Chris and Alyssa Hale attended the tournament, and his Hurricane grandparents are Lawanda and Ronnie Hale. Another young player with ties to the neighborhood was Rylan Kentner, the son of Jenna and Berry Kentner of Thaxton and the grandson of Danny and Toni Russell. Congratulations are in order!
Jessica and Aron Hale and Bella Hayse enjoyed a vacation to the beach in Destin, Florida, in July.
Elly Beth Stewart, the daughter of Haley and Don Kelly Stewart of Furrs, celebrated her 8th birthday on July 27, at her parents’ new home and pool. She is the granddaughter of Betty and Steve Stubblefield of Hurricane.
Fredia Browning and Susan Hooker attended the Warren-Graham Reunion in DeLeon, Texas, on July 20, 2019. Stops along the way to DeLeon Reunion included lunch at The Last Stop Café and the Bonnie and Clyde Museum in Gibsland, Louisiana; the Billy the Kid Museum in Hico,Texas, as William “Brushy” Roberts claimed to be the infamous outlaw in an interview during the 1940’s; the DeLeon Cemetery, and of viewing the nostalgic gas signage and the renovated Hooker Grocery Store in Duster, Texas. As we journeyed on to West Texas, we enjoyed the hospitality of the following families in their homes: Dayla and Roger Graham, Sweetwater; Sandra Graham, the widow of Don Graham, Roscoe; the Mayor of Loraine Irene Graham and her mother-in-law Shirley Graham, Doris Graham, and Ruth Kelly, all of Loraine; Steve and Debbie Graham, Jerry and Cheri Graham, and Christy and Russell Jordan, Colorado City. Wanza Graham was in Abilene due to a surgery on Monday; so we missed seeing her family. An extra item of interest is that Doug and Anita Graham are renovating the homestead of the late Fert and Della Huckaby Graham near the Lone Wolf Mountain neighborhood in Loraine. It is a house of native stone plus the windmill still graces the farmyard. Other reunion notes include the following: we enjoyed a conversation with Burns Warren of Eula, the son of the late banker, Dabney Warren of Abilene, the son of Dhu and Betty Warren of Sand Springs, who was a 1943 graduate of Hurricane High; Suzan Lipson, the daughter of the late Curly and Mayda Lipson of Gorman, who was the daughter of Buena Graham Bateman; Patsy Graham Long, Sweetwater, the daughter of the late Tom and Lottie Graham of Loraine; Janet Durham, Lubbock; the granddaughter of the late Willy and Nora Warren, Tahoka; and Jackie Warren, Lamesa; the son of the late Dink Warren. All had lived, or their parents or grandparents one, or were born in Sand Springs, Lafayette Springs, or Hurricane at one time, before their westward migration. GTT was the word left on rocks or even on house walls in our neighborhood as often the families left for Texas due to the encouragement of visiting relatives from the West. All still want to hear of their folks in old ‘Sippi’ as it was once called.
Birthday wishes to Aden Hooker of New Site who will be 15 on July 31.
Becky Oliver of Eupora, Jan Entrekin of Madison, and Bo Williamson of Oxford, the children of the late Bob and Dotsy Norwood Williams of Eupora, enjoyed a reunion in Oxford as Bo’s son, Jake, and his wife, Rachel Williamson, of London, England, were in Mississippi visiting their families. Joining the Williamsons in Oxford were A.M. Norwood, Jr., and his wife, Shelia, of Pontotoc. Bo is attending Culinary School in London as he is studying to be a chef.