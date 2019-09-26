The first day of fall on September 23 brought a brief respite from the recent dry heat that has seared the pastures and the lawns as scattered showers were falling in the neighborhoods surrounding Hurricane by noon. Brown and golden leaves were falling as I drove down Hurricane Road; so it helped me to adjust to the idea that summer is really over(finally over to those that have been avoiding the heat)in Mud Creek Bottom with the cotton harvest soon to follow. In days gone by, the T. J. Hale Cotton Gin that now serves as another business was a hubbub of activity with wagons loaded with white gold sitting in orderly rows for their turns to be ginned as farms from the three counties surrounding the community that was once known as old Esperanza provided business. Now it is only a memory for those six to seven generations of residents that experienced the harvest times of an earlier era in Hurricane.
The Rochester Family will be the guest singers at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church for a gospel singing at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 29. A cordial invitation is extended to those in the community to attend as Bro. Don Sparks is the host pastor. A fellowship meal will be hosted following the music.
The homecoming at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church will be held on October 6, 2019, beginning at 9:45 a.m. with special music and preaching by Bro. Bill Monoghan of Amory. A noon fellowship meal will follow the morning service. Bro. Don Sparks and the congregation invite you to please join them for this special service.
The pastor and the congregation of Pleasant Dale Baptist Church have begun building a new foyer, two bathrooms, and extra space in the sanctuary as they are adding square footage to the front of their church. The expansion is due to their growth in attendance. Godspeed is to their building endeavor and is to their mission of Christian outreach in the community as evidenced by their Faith.
Billy Dean Todd and his son, Johnny, of Garden City, Michigan, were in the neighborhood due to the John Henry Todd Family Reunion held at the Hurricane Community Center last Sunday. Bill’s daughter, Marilyn and her family from Hattiesburg, also attended. Others from out of town attending included the following: Barbara Todd, the widow of Bobby Joe Todd of Walls, and their daughter, Ronnie.
It was good to talk to Terry Norwood(Debbie) of Rocky Ford at Coffey’s Fish and Steak on Hwy. 30 on Friday night as their sons, Jacob and Frank, and their daughter, Dr. Allison Tate(Josh) and their sons, Lem Norwood and James Norman, were at the restaurant that has recently re-opened in their neighborhood. Folks, the sorghum are ready to cut and soon the molasses will be available in October and around the first of November. So for those people that have been asking, now we know that the fall harvest is on schedule. It’s just in time for the cooler mornings as you can get ready to butter those cathead biscuits and slather on the thick, dark country syrup that is often called “blackstrap” or ”blackstrop” by Hill Country folks.
Cade, Ella, and Maggie Hooker attended the Ole Miss-Cal football game on Saturday and enjoyed tailgating in the Grove.
Faye Dillard enjoyed a Randolph School Reunion at Seafood Junction as this was the first teaching job for her in 1952. She also coached girls’ basketball there and lived in the community as well. You didn’t just drive from Hurricane everyday to work in Randolph. How times have changed for commuters!
John Kidd of Oxford, a graduate of the Class of 1951 of Hurricane High, called inquiring about the sorghum crop of Terry Norwood in Rocky Ford with the post office being named Etta in this small community in Union county. John is retired from Ole Miss as he served the university as an accountant during his career. We also got caught up with news about his relatives from the Buchanan community. Also he reads the Progress each week. By the way, he is the younger brother of Gerald Kidd of Pontotoc, who is also a graduate of Hurricane High from the early 1940’s.
Caroline and Stephen Brents attended the Cowboys-Giants game in Dallas recently as they enjoyed watching former Mississippi residents play as Dak Prescott with the Cowboys and Eli Manning with the Giants let the couple watch their favorite players in the NFL.
Check out the website www.chickasaw.net A Gathering of Our People from Sept.27-October 5, 2019, as the Chickasaw Nation will have its annual festival and meeting in Ada,Oklahoma, as well at Sulphur, Kullihoma, and Tishomingo will host some of the events planned there. The Old Capitol at Tishomingo is a must see for those interested in Indian Territory history.
Get-well wishes are to a very special Texas cousin, Rick Lucas of Loraine, Texas, the son of the late Top and Modess Graham Lucas. Rick is one of our Warren-Graham Reunion attendees and the grandson of the late Fert and Della Huckabee Graham.
A belated expression of sympathy is extended to the family of R. Larry Russell, Sr., of Madison and the son of the late Autry and Annie Russell of Holly Springs, all former residents of Hurricane. Larry was a popular student and an athlete of the Class of 1957 of Hurricane High, attended ICC and NWCC as a scholar-athlete, and a graduate of Ole Miss.