The countryside around Hurricane is abloom with a variety of wildflowers and verdant hay pastures as well as the picturesque woodlands featuring stately, old oaks and tall pines. One can imagine the tranquil setting of June 20, 1863, as the Battle of Mud Creek during the Civil War was fought along the banks of the old creek run that was modernized by dredging during the early 1900’s. Not much has changed on the county lines of the Pontotoc and Union areas as it is still a rural area with farms and is known by the apt terminology “the Flatwood” to locals and also in the old Mississippi history books that we used in the sixth grade at Hurricane Elementary School. Our teacher, the late Mr. Jewel Owen, taught this local story that included the lore and the legends of the local population in the perspective of the impact on the community once the dreaded army of the “Yankees” came through these small hamlets. The invading army found a hardy people and a hard-scrabble way of life as often those left to defend their homes were the elderly, the wives and the children of the Rebel forces, and sometimes those soldiers on furlough or the local militia. According to the history books, the resistance was fierce as those once distant tales of battles were now on the home front. Church and family dinner bells sounded the alarms that the battle had begun as well as the cannons firing and that led to the locals hiding their livestock and their valuables in the countryside from Shady Grove to Lone Star and on over to Rocky Ford and Esperanza as well. It can also be found under the title of the Battle of the Canebrakes.
The lore of the region includes that there are two “Yankee” soldiers buried at the edge of the woods at the old Shady Grove Cemetery as the late Mr. Dewitt Swords took the time to show me where they were located. In his youth, the graves were maintained on the annual cemetery cleaning day. Also the church was used to hold the prisoners of this battle. So take the time to write down these special memories of the elders in our neighborhoods and of our region’s history as these folks mentioned were once citizens that kept the legends alive with their reminiscing of a way of life as told by their families in the Mud Creek hamlets.
Ruthie Faye Garrison was honored for her 90th birthday on Saturday, June 26, by her daughter, Michelle Walker(Nicky) at the Hurricane Community Center. Ruthie resides on Benjamin Road near the home place of her parents, the late Ben and Beatrice Ross Bullard. She was preceded in death by her twin, Bennie Gaye Bullard; a daughter, Belinda McWhirter Simmons; and her husband, Jessie Garrison. Special guests were her classmates from the Class of 1950 of Hurricane High, Faye Graham Dillard and Jeannette Sneed Jones of Belden. Hats off to this community resident!
Enjoying a trip to Branson, Missouri, were the following from Hurricane Baptist Church: Bro. Philip, Perri, Issac, and Emma Brock, Mary-Colton, Anna Grace and Stephenie Warren, Jerri and Beth Conlee, Braxton Hooker, Phil, Nita, and Hanna Robbins, and Phillip, Courtney, Jack and Emma Robbins and Will and Elizabeth. The Sight and Sound Theater production and Silver Dollar City were enjoyed by the group.
Anniversary milestones are to James and Peggy Hall, 58, of Shady Grove Road.
Bo Barefield of Ripley celebrated his 14th birthday on June 13. He was on the high school golf team there this year and will be in the 8th grade in the fall. He is the grandson of Bro. Ronnie and Donna Hale Barefield of Unity Baptist Church in Tippah County
How about those Ole Miss Rebels! They are the College World Series Baseball Champions in the Omaha games, and a record crowd of Ole Miss fans traveled to the games in Nebraska!
The beautiful, red roses in the sanctuary of Hurricane Baptist on Sunday, June 26, were in memory of the late Lanion Spears, a past Deacon and longtime church and community leader. He was a WWII veteran from the Class of 1944 of Hurricane High and was one of the owners of the T.J. Hale Gin Company during his life’s career. Attending were his widow, Sue Spears; his son, Mike Spears(Lynn); and his daughter, Marquetta Spears, Pontotoc. It marked the twentieth anniversary of his passing.