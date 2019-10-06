Earlier in the summer in June as the ‘grandarlins’ were in and out of the house every day with the school break, they were quizzing me about local history such as the Battle of Mud Creek and ,of course, the Bonnie and Clyde legend as they were known to have a hideout in North Mississippi. As they checked Google to verify the information, I thought of “Ode to Billie Joe” by Bobbie Gentry, a Mississippi native. The song was the rage of the “summer of 1967” as local radio stations had contests, and listeners would call in to identify what was thrown off the Tallahatchie Bridge. Due to my dad’s love of local history and also known for being a veteran prankster, he drove me to the Tallahatchie Bridge at Rocky Ford on Hwy. 30 in Union county to see the sign pointing to where “Billie Joe McAlister jumped off the Tallahatchie Bridge.” Well, that sealed the deal for me for the location! It was to remain the place in my mind for over half a century as even the craze was renewed sometime later for a movie of that title. Last week’s article in the Daily Journal said that the bridge was located in Money, Mississippi, at the time of the national debate over what happened to Billie Joe. It is a designated drive for travelers to Money today as well as other points of interest in our state due to the popularity of the legends that evolved from local songs. The old iron bridge with girders is gone, and a new one is built in its place. Yes, there is a new sign there in Money, but what fun we had as teenagers driving our friends over to see the sign on a lazy, hot Hill Country Sunday afternoon at Rocky Ford. By the way, I think that my dad made at least one of the signs that entertained us that summer as he was working for MDOT then.
The annual homecoming at Hurricane Baptist Church will be held on October 6, 2019, as this is the 133rd anniversary of the founding of the church beginning with the morning service. A fellowship meal will be held at noon. The afternoon service will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will conclude the congregation’s day. The guest preachers are Bro. Jerry Harris and his three sons as well as the special music for the services. The host pastor is Bro. Philip Brock.
A reminder for Pleasant Dale Baptist Church is that their homecoming will be held on October 6, 2019, beginning at 9:45 a.m. A noon fellowship meal will be held. The preaching and the singing for the day will be presented by Bro. Bill Monoghan of Amory. The host pastor is Bro. Don Sparks.
There will be a tent revival represented by the I Surrender All tent ministry at Hurricane located in the field next door to Bullard’s Grocery represented by Bro. Mike Warren and Bro. Tracy Mooneyhan. The guest preacher will be Bro. Ronnie Barefield of Ripley who will preach Monday-Thursday (September 30-October 3)nights. Bro. Jay Knight will be the guest preacher on Friday night (October 4).
Get-well wishes to Ted Graham, Brenda Bullard, Annette Smith, Sherry Warren, Jimmie G. Warren, and June Ezell.
Anniversary milestones for the following couples are as follows: Bro. Joey and Greta Moody(Sept.24)25 years, and Dock and Reba Graham(Oct. 2)65 years.
Bro. Philip and Perri Brock and their children, Eli, Isaac, Emma, and Addie, enjoyed an early autumn vacation to the Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg, TN.
Barb Ross and Linda Weeden of Troy vacationed in Gulf Shores with members of their families in late summer for their annual beach and shopping fun in Alabama.
Archery season begins on October 1; so Sunday afternoon was one of target practicing for three generations of hunters in our family plus a visit to the deer camp. Yes, it will be a season for something somewhere as they discussed their schedules for the fall, winter, and spring seasons. On the way home from Lafayette Springs, Ella, Maggie, Braxton and Harper Hooker along with their Pop, stopped to visit Frances Cook. Plus we are getting ready for Texas cousins to be here in mid-October as they are waiting for the cooler temperatures. I hope that the weather cooperates with their travel plans.
Bro. Jake Hudson preached at Oak Dale Baptist of Sunday night, September 29.
A special birthday greeting is to Doris Landry Graham, the widow of Donald Graham, of Loraine, Texas, who celebrated her 84th birthday on October 1. She keeps up with the folks in Hurricane via the Progress. Her great-grandchildren, Bentley Graham, was one on August 1, and his sister, Emery, was 3 on August 31 as they celebrated with a gymnastics party in Big Spring, Texas, hosted by his parents, Cody and Katelyn Graham, who are teachers there. Their grandmother is Sandra Hale Graham of Roscoe, Texas, and their grandfather was the late Don Graham. All are members of our Warren-Graham Reunion roster.
Congratulations are to Kelsy Spears, a seventh grade maid for homecoming at Pontotoc Junior High, who was escorted by her twin brother, Caden Spears. They are the children of Brent and Dana Spears of Pontotoc and the grandchildren of Mike and Lynn Spears of Hurricane as well as the great-grandchildren of Sue Spears. By the way, Sue Spears was 89 on Saturday, September 28. She was treated to lunch by Faye Dillard at McAlister’s Deli in New Albany.
The Tallahatchie River Fest and the entertainment at the park in New Albany were enjoyed by several of our family members during the weekend festivities. Good food, shopping and just talking to friends rounded out the day’s activities.
Brooke Hooker was honored with a birthday party on Sunday, September 29, at our home in Hurricane. By popular demand, the red velvet cake from Westside didn’t last long with the dozen or plus diners that came through as it was a progressive lunch all afternoon long. Schedules can get hectic here, but everyone shows up for desserts.
A special birthday wish is extended to Bro. Doug Jones of Pontotoc for September 30. Bro. Doug is a former pastor of Hurricane Baptist that is beloved in our community.
Betty and Steve Stubblefield hosted a ‘30something’ birthday party for their son Adam Stubblefield on Sunday, September 22. Those attending the cookout were the following: Stephanie, David, Kypton, and Aubrey Breedlove, New Site; Haley, Don Kelly, Elly Beth, and Hayes Stewart, Pontotoc; Brandy, Cohen, and Willa Kate Stubblefield, Hurricane; and his paternal grandparents, Sonny and Helen Stubblefield Ecru.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Richard Long of Sweetwater, Texas, who was the husband of Patsy Graham Long, the daughter of the late Tom and Lottie Ware Graham of Loraine, Texas.