As the spring season progresses, the countryside is a verdant green. Our neighbors in Hurricane are spring cleaning their patios, porches, and lawns. Lawn mowers and the mulching of plants have work crews on the churchyards and in the local cemeteries. Due to the shelter- in- place order, family bonds are either becoming strengthened or maybe lessened as the cookouts, the fishing parties, and the picnics are popular alternatives to enjoy others at a distance of six feet. The current trend to honor those birthday celebrants is with a drive-by parade or a procession of vehicles honking their horns to acknowledge the celebrants. Life is good!
Get-well wishes are to Doris Ross, Virginia Spears, Ted Graham, and Annette Smith.
Mr. Bill Crouch enjoyed a parade of 16 vehicles celebrating his 94th birthday in Hurricane as family and friends rode by with gifts and good wishes. Harper and I talked to Lisa Crouch after the parade as there were people still stopping by with a wave and a smile as he sat under a covered building at a distance at Oak Dale. She shared that he was a native of Hickory Flat and that his Crouch family came from Ashland. I told her that I was in elementary school with his older sons, the late Roy and the late Kenneth Crouch. So that time period was during the late 1950’s and the early 1960’s as the family consisted of four sons then including Tim and John. Then the next children were the girls as follows: Susan, twins Rhonda and Wonda, Lisa, and Lynn, and their mom was the late Bobbie Crouch. Just good folks now in Hurricane and in Pontotoc are their descendants.
Maggie Hooker was honored with a parade at her Poolville home near New Albany as Faye Dillard, Harper and I attended as well as her dad, Cade, from Hurricane. Maggie is a very special granddaughter as she had two heart surgeries at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital early in her life, at six weeks old and then at age two. Now she is a healthy and active young girl on her 8th birthday. She was surprised by her mom and her sisters with the drive-by party on Friday, April 17. It was a noisy procession with posters, cards, and the honking of the vehicles’ horns. She was all smiles as she was completely surprised!
A speedy recovery is wishes to Mattie Jumper Bryant of Memphis, who has an ankle injury due to an accident and who will be 94 this summer. Her husband was the late Johnny Bryant of Memphis, a native of the Troy community near Pontotoc. Mattie Lee is a native of Pinedale in Union County and was a basketball player there at the old school during the early 1940’s. Her sons, Rick and Gary, also live in Memphis near their mom. Some years ago there was a lady from Union County that resided in Memphis that sent an article to the GAZETTE titled Union in Memphis as many of her neighbors were from the New Albany area. The Memphis exodus from North Mississippi followed WWII. It’s always a small world with their neighbors when we talk to the Bryants or text.
Sue Spears enjoyed having her great-granddaughter coordinate a patio cleanup as she is home for the semester from Ole Miss as Madison Carnes, a senior at the university, began the painting party that has evolved into other family projects on Friday afternoon. Getting in on the repairs were Mike and Lynn Spears and Shelly Carnes plus Chase Hale. Faye and I stopped by as we picked up soup for Sue from McAlisters; so supper was delivered after a day of work.
New neighbors in the Duncan Creek neighborhood are Colby and Kelsey Graham as they bought the former home of the late Elwood and Dorothy Curtis Caples located at the corner of Cane Creek Road North–Thaxton Roads.
There was a drive-by bridal shower for Bailey Bogue of Etta, the bride-elect of Brandon Montgomery, held at Turnpike Baptist Church on Sunday, April 19. Brandon is the son of Ty and Carolyn Montgomery of New Albany, and Bailey is the daughter of Lisa and Gerald Bogue of Etta.
There was a drive-by baby shower for Jade and Mac McKnight of Andrews Road near Ecru at Thaxton Baptist on Sunday afternoon, April 19. It’s a girl! Jade is the daughter of the late Robin Spears Funderburk of Thaxton, and Mac is the son of Ronald and Carla McKnight.
The neighborhood tomato plants were planted on the Monday before Good Friday. I told him that they would not survive this early planting as you had to wait until Easter. Well, the plants had to be covered for two nights of temperatures in the 30’s, but they survived. Next I heard Graden on the phone talking to the Collum family of West Union as they called for advice on the date for planting watermelons. He advised that they wait until the first of May plus other tidbits of information. I hope that they disregard some of his planting tips as many were just in jest. We relied on the older folks for many years to tell us these things, but now we are the old folks. Life has once again gone full circle for our family’s farm. By the way, he has won at the Water Valley Watermelon Festival in years gone by. You can order the big seeds from Hope, Arkansas, as they are the experts there. Just Google the town’s name for the information.
Jim and Betty Pierce of Tucson, Arizona, sent photos of their home located in the desert near the Santa Rita Mountains. The desert photos showed the cacti abloom in beautiful colors throughout their neighborhood. They don’t have to worry about mowing a lawn as the landscape is sandy. This week they are expecting temperatures in the mid-90’s. They missed their return to Cleveland prior to Easter as the shelter-in-place order limited their leaving Tucson.
We enjoyed a cookout hosted by Cade at Shady Oaks for Maggie’s eighth birthday party on April 17 featuring steak and cake. The family enjoyed a back porch party with the fire pit providing warmth for those on the lawn. Only cousins, Braxton and Harper, and her sisters, Ella and Sophie attended. Then on Sunday Lisa Bradham of Oxford hosted our Sunday dinner at Cade’s home as it was his birthday on April 19. Another great cake was baked by Ella Kate as it featured camouflage colors, and his nephew Braxton brought deer, turkey, and a hunter to complete the decorations. It’s like a week of festivities from the 17th to the 26th of April as each family tries to make each honoree a special theme. Two are celebrated, and two parties are to go for the upcoming week.
Freida Browning and Autumn Brents hosted a cake and an ice cream party for Caroline’s birthday on April 17 with Stephen and Asher Brents attending as well as Guide Browning at her Cane Creek neighborhood home. Pool cleaning has been on the to-do list this past week for their family with sparkling water as a result of their elbow grease.
Zane and Glenda Hale enjoyed their children, Terri Smith(Roger) and Scott Hale plus the grandchildren on Saturday afternoon at their home. Coach Hale was mowing the lawn earlier in the day; so they were ready for their guests.
In 1940 at Hurricane High, the top scholars were Gussie Warren, Valedictorian; and Lurene Todd, Salutatorian. The principal was W.H. Cochran, and the sponsor of the class was Crenola Sneed Coleman. The class theme was “Tonight we launch. Where shall we anchor?” The “winds of war” were already building in Europe with the possibility of America to soon be in the conflict. Two songs that have been used for patriotism that were written eighty years ago are still performed by the American public as “God Bless America” and “This Land is Your Land” were written due to the political scene then. Their messages are still powerful to the Americans that sing them currently. Once again, as we all face the pandemic in our own neighborhood like Hurricane, we can rely on these words to inspire.
It was so nice to meet Luke Whiteside of Ingomar as he came by with Sophie. I told him that his late great-granddad, Ed Robbins(Thula) of Rocky Ford, loaned my parents the money to get married on in 1946. His grandfather, the late Lloyd Robbins, was a childhood friend of the Norwood family’s five boys also in that community. His grandmother, Jane Robbins Ford, and I have been friends for many years as she played basketball for my uncle, the late Coach Arthur Norwood, at West Union. They still have the family farm out at Etta; so a new generation of the Robbins’ family has come “Full Circle” in Rocky Ford.