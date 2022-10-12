What’s in a name? Arkansas Black. Northern Spy. Granny Smith. Golden Delicious. York. Yes, my thoughts and family menus change with the seasonal fruits and the nuts of autumn as it is often called “Indian Summer” in our hamlet as the golden sunshine and the milder temperatures tell one that the holidays are on the horizon in our beloved community of Hurricane located in the heart of the Hill Country of North Mississippi. A look at old, family recipes involving fresh apples and black walnuts, pecans or hickory nuts plus the blend of spices featuring nutmeg, allspice, or cinnamon for the cakes, pies, and for the best cobblers ever that are baked in seasoned, black skillets of varied sizes and depths are the tried and true that even the ‘grandarlins’ are beginning to request pans for their own kitchens. Some of those skillets, kettles, wood-fired stoves and wash pots used for stews or for killing hogs arrived here with the early settlers of the 1836-1850’s settlements; so that’s a testament to several generations of good cooks in the neighborhood as well as to their passing along their best baking and cooking practices. By the way, The Apple Lover’s Cookbook by Amy Traverso is worth the read or for use as it covers the best choices for pies, cakes and even for your snacking enjoyment for the autumn apples. So enjoy the harvest’s bounty!

