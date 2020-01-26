M i crooked letter crooked letter i crooked letter crooked letter i humpback humpback i… a Children’s chant to spell Mississippi taken from The Mississippi Book of Quotes by David Crews, a gift for Christmas, just brought a flashback to my mind of my first grade class in Hurricane as we endeavored to master the spelling of our state’s name. It worked! My Texas cousins also related that they also were taught this fun recitation by their ancestors as well. By the way, last week the very best of Mississippi was on display at the Capitol in Jackson as the inauguration of our 65th Governor, Tate Reeves, and all the events on tap were enjoyed by Faye Dillard, the Chairman of the Pontotoc County Republican Party, and her nieces, Freida Browning and Susan Hooker, all of Hurricane. Also another Graham relative, Dr. John Mitchell of Pontotoc , was the doctor on call for the inauguration ceremony representing the UMC-Jackson staff.
Get-well wishes are to Tanya Cantrell, Ladurl Grisham, Brenda Bullard, Tim Buchanan, Annette Smith, and Phil Warren.
Linda Stepp and Deb S. Adams, Mantachie; Renee Stepp, Pontotoc; and Verline Stepp, Hurricane; attended the baby shower for Tarryn Stepp(Ben) at Thaxton Baptist Church on Sunday afternoon, January 19. Proud paternal grand-parents-to-be are Ronnie and Debbie Edwards Stepp of Lafayette County. Paternal great-grandparents-to-be are Dewitt and Verline Payne Stepp of Hurricane Bend.
Carla R. Mooneyham(J.R.) were honored with a baby shower at the home of Angie Bost Ross(Scotty) in Thaxton on Sunday afternoon, January 19. It’s a girl! Proud maternal grandparents are Thad and Barb Ross of Hurricane.
Jeff and Ruthie Warren of Pontotoc and Faye G. Dillard and Jimmie G. Warren of Hurricane were at The Pavilion on Saturday, January 18, for the Ole Miss-LSU basketball game in Oxford. Usually, the older cousins, now 87 and 85, respectively, are seen on the Jumbotron cheering. I guess that actor Morgan Freeman caught the cameraman’s eye this game!
Other friends that we saw at the inauguration in Jackson on January 14, 2020, were as follows: Ellen Jernigan, Clare Donnelly, Barbara Kendrick, and Lee Caldwell, Desoto County; Amanda Gafford Ferrell, Madison; the daughter of Roger and Marrietta Hicks Gafford of Oxford; Senator Kathy Leath Chism, New Albany; Representative Mac Huddleston, Pontotoc; Senator Daniel Sparks, Tish County; and Beth Hamilton, New Albany.
Enjoying lunch at the Iron Horse Grill in Jackson on Pearl Street were the following on Tuesday, January 14: Sue and Jerry Morrison, Etta; Patricia Glover, Blue Mountain; Faye Dillard, Freida Browning, and Susan Hooker, all of Hurricane. Most of the folks from North Mississippi that we saw and talked with were guests at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Jackson.
Graden and I traveled to Ackerman on Saturday, January 18, for the Choctaw County Classic as the Lady Royals of New Site played Louisville, the reigning 4A Class State Champions in basketball for 2019, and won the barn-burner of a basketball game by 2 points with a bucket at 2.6 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. Their record is now 24-1. Aden Hooker, Bridget and Marty Barron, Walker Moreland and Ethan Eaton, both varsity players for the Royals, who have only lost two games this basketball season, ate lunch with us in Mathiston at the Traceway Restaurant. Hannah Campbell of New Site was named MVP of that game. It’s been a busy year for Pop and Googoo as we rotate games with West Union as Sophie Hooker plays basketball with the Lady Eagles.
Other basketball fans that we saw at Choctaw County High were A.M. Norwood, Jr., and Sam Dowdy of Pontotoc, who were there for the Pontotoc City teams. Then later that afternoon, Coach Zane and Glenda Hale of Hurricane were there to see their granddaughter, Ainsley Hale of TCPS, a senior on the girls basketball team, play as they won a close game by 1 point as well as her dad, Scott Hale, Noah Hale, and Terri and Roger Smith also attended. As we left the tournament, we saw Adam Kirk, an Ingomar native, who is the coach of the Ripley High School Tigers, who are also having an outstanding year in North Mississippi boys’ basketball. I read in the Daily Journal that 8 of the 10 teams playing in the tournament were ranked in the paper’s top ten teams. It was a great day for fans as most of the games were won by small margins; so the excitement level was high in the gymnasium.
I am so envious of Ohio snowbirds, Jim and Betty Swords Pierce, who are enjoying the fabulous sunshine and warm weather in Tucson, Arizona, at their winter abode. Hope to see you folks around Easter as they keep up with the community via the column. I had to track down the last batch of scarves that Betty knitted and left for me in the fall as the temperature was around 19 degrees this morning. When she leaves them, I think, that I will never need all those warm and cozy wardrobe additions in our state. Thanks, Betty, once again your gifts are appreciated as well as her handiwork that brings to memory the sewing skills of our grandmothers, Warren sisters, the late Valerie Montgomery of Sand Springs and the late Cordie Norwood of Rocky Ford.
It was good to see Tranny Montgomery of Sand Springs Community Church visit at Hurricane Baptist when Dr. Chuck Harding of Washington, D.C., presented his mission work at the Nation’s Capitol and a CD of information for tours of the area earlier in January.
A.M. Norwood, Jr., celebrated his 80th birthday on January 10 and related that he was born in Union County at the old teacher’s home at then Macedonia High School which is now consolidated into West Union as his parents were the late A.M. Norwood, Sr., a native of Rocky Ford, and his mother was the late Etoye Hearn Norwood of Hurricane. I was corrected in December as I stated that another person had entered into his eighth decade of life. It is really that they are beginning their ninth decade. I did not like math anyway; so I started to let that error slide since an Ingomar graduate corrected this error. All in good fun though, as it’s great to be alive in the neighborhoods surrounding Hurricane!
For all you storm chasers in Hurricane, I was told that the storm chasers from Kansas were in Tupelo recently as the tornadoes were zipping around the skies in North Mississippi. I have run from some storms in Hurricane, but I have never tried to pursue a tornado as these people do. It takes all kinds of folks to make the world turn as my late grandfather would say. There is a public storm shelter at the Hurricane Fire Department as well as a new one at Hurricane Baptist Church. If you get caught away from home in bad weather, just stop by. I’m sure room can be made for visitors in times like these!