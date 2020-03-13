For residents of Hurricane, Saint Patrick’s Day on March 17 will bring to mind those descendants in our neighborhood that acknowledged their Irish ancestry. According to a recent poll, Americans reportedly said that their Irish heritage is 10% on any given day of the 364 days of the year. For that one day on the calendar, 90% of Americans polled on that day said that they were Irish. So put on a favorite green article of clothing or a green ribbon in observance of your kith and kin, as you do not want to get a traditional pinch if you are not wearing the green. By the way, the Emerald Isle’s Irish Beef Stew served over a mound of creamed champ (a mixture of boiled potatoes and cabbage) sure sounds delicious during these damp and cool, rainy days preceding spring.
Deb S. Adams and her mom, Linda Stepp of Mantachie, and her sister, Renee Stepp of Pontotoc, treated Verline Stepp(Dewitt) to a birthday luncheon at her home on Hurricane Bend on February 28. The ladies brought a delicious meal and a birthday cake as well as roses for this dear family member. Donna S. Shumaker of Pontotoc also attended her mom’s party.
Steve and Beth Berryhill of Hurricane and their daughter, Ashley, and her family, Justin, Annie, and Briley Self of Thaxton, vacationed in Disney World to celebrate Beth’s birthday on March 5. Her mom Carolyn Carnes put a blank line for the years; so call Beth for the count!
NPAC retired teachers are the following that enjoyed a night of dining and fellowship at Seafood Junction: Patsy Brown, Carolyn Carnes, Lou Gaston, Gwen Little, Suzanne Montgomery, Renee Smith, and Betty Stubblefield. Angie McDonald, a current teacher at NPAC, joined the group for the fun and food.
Congratulations to Shane and Suzanne Huffstatler Montgomery of Cherry Creek, who had a grandparents Valentine photo of their young grandson, Otto Jordan Montgomery, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jordan Montgomery of Olive Branch, in the Pontotoc Progress. Hurricane great-grandparents are the late Troy and Polly Brandon Montgomery. Mable Reeder Huffstatler of Ecru is Otto’s maternal great-grandmother.
Brooke and Harper Hooker and Alissa and Liz Hale enjoyed a spring break vacation to Seacrest Beach in Destin, Florida.
I check my messages daily; so I often delete political messages. The one today was from State Treasurer David McRae; so I decided to read. I am glad that I did as 12 high school basketball players won $529.00 scholarships as they competed in a 12 Savings Shootout at the Pavilion at Ole Miss during the MHSAA Championships. Walker Moreland, a senior at New Site, was a winner as I recognized his name. I called Aden Hooker, and she said that he hit 12 out of 13 shots for the win. Congratulations are to Walker for being a MACS winner!
Marquetta Spears of Pontotoc will have a busy spring attending games as her granddaughter plays softball for ICC. Mary Kate Butler is a pitcher for the ICC team and is also the great-granddaughter of Sue Ard Spears of Hurricane. Proud parents of Mary Kate are Ken and Buffie Butler of Pontotoc. MK’s coach is Andy Kirk, an Ingomar native.
Kay Graham attended several of the semi-final games in basketball at the Coliseum in Jackson as her younger brother, Garry Richardson, a basketball official, refereed some games. Another brother Rick Richardson and his wife, Pat, live in Madison. They visited them while they were there. Their twin daughters, Karen Golden and Kristen Burnett and their families, live in the same neighborhood as Rick and Pat. Kay always enjoys the time with her great-nieces, Grace and Micah Golden.
Congratulations to the Ingomar boys basketball team for winning the Class 1A State Championship at the Pavilion in Oxford and to Coach Jonathan Ashley. His parents, retired Ingomar coach Norris Ashley and his mom, Pat, of Lone Star, attended at Ole Miss.
Old friends since elementary school days at Hurricane, Annette Robison Benjamin and Reta Williams, enjoy shopping on two Saturday’s a month in Oxford or in Tupelo. Dining is also a big part of their plans at the great restaurants in these towns.
Hats are doffed to Lisa McDonald Bryant of Pontotoc, another Hurricane student prior to the consolidation of the county schools to NPAC, as I was talking to her recently. I was bragging on her expertise shown in the weekly papers at New Albany and Pontotoc as she has editorials weekly. She said that she also handles the business of five other weekly newspapers along with their experienced and talented staff members in North Mississippi. I was impressed as this lady is truly an “Energizer Bunny” as often those with many “irons in the fire” are called. Her mom was the late Jean Lepard McDonald of Shady Grove. Her dad, Clydie McDonald, now resides in Pontotoc as he has moved from his Hwy. 346 home to be closer to his younger daughter, Teresa Bagwell, and her family keeps him active. They are just good folks as we would say in Hurricane.
Graden and I treated Sophie to dinner at the Warehouse in New Albany for her 17th birthday on March 6. Also on the night before, she was treated to a crawfish boil and a Dr. Seuss cake from the ‘Cakery’ in Oxford, which was hosted by Cade and Lisa. I was thinking of the years that have passed since this group of young ladies and young men attending have been friends since kindergarten at West Union. A lone cousin from NPAC, Chloe Graham, who has also been in the mix, attended. Taking a look back at old photos of birthday parties included the following: hair styles of braids are gone, no teeth, then braces on those teeth, and now a bevy of beauties with smiles with mega watt glows. I have enjoyed the journey as I am their Googoo as well. This week Sophie is being treated along with her younger sisters, Ella Kate and Maggie, to a week at the beach by her mom. Life is good!
We had a progressive Sunday dinner on March 8 as no one gets out of their respective churches at the same time. We never know who will show up, but Faye Dillard and Frieda Browning were lazy cooks; so they joined the Hookers. I told the ones that like to clean up quickly to leave the food as Braxton and Colt would be in later from Una. Always a standby for dessert is a cobbler or a can of cinnamon rolls. I know that my ‘grandarlins’ will share with their kids one day that our Googoo just rapped that can on the cabinet, and viola! rolls appeared after baking! By the way, what you wish for may just come driving up to your house one day. I wanted my children to see what my great-grandmother made her delicious cakes in, a wood burning stove and oven. Another cousin of distant kinship had the wood burning stove for decoration. He wanted a particular item of my own late father’s vast collection, and I said no! I thought about the situation, and I didn’t want or need the item that he coveted. So I made a deal. If I die before you do, just keep the collector’s item. If you die before I do, put the wood stove in your will for me. The manager of his estate delivered the wood burning stove soon after his death. So don’t hold onto things that you really don’t’ need or want, just trade it away!
Best wishes are to Judge Jimmy Roberts(Rose) upon his recent retirement in Pontotoc. He has always been one of Pontotoc’s favorite son’s in Jackson or in our own county. Special thanks are for his many years of dedication to the bar from your friends in the Hurricane community.