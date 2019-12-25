Our Hurricane community has a lot of talented or artistic citizens as the lawns, houses, churches, barns, and automobiles are decorated with the traditional reds and greens for the Christmas holiday season and using lighting as well. A nod to the “Reason for the Season” is that a lot of the decorations celebrate the Nativity theme of Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem. A neat and a personal touch to some of the mangers have the locals using cedar branches for the roofing as the trees grow in profusion in local neighborhoods. Another decoration that the Hill Country does not have to buy is holly with red berries as my late mom and I would invade the old family farms and cut our greens from the woods in days gone by. Think about all the birthdays that are celebrated in Hurricane each year or elsewhere, but the greatest birth of all has been that of our Savior as the whole, wide-world celebrates. A quote from the KJV Holy Bible is Luke 2:11 “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.” Merry Christmas is extended to those who read the column as I get notes, texts, letters, e-mails, and phone calls from those who enjoy hearing about their folks in Hurricane.
Jessica and John Kitchens, Jenna and Berry Kentner, Chris and Alissa Hale and Brooke Hooker were the adults who traveled with a group of youngsters to the Hooker Family Petting Zoo in Milan, Tennessee, as follows: Liz Hale, Alex and Knox Kitchens, Brooks, Reece, and Rylan Kentner, Macie Thomas, Hayden Hale, and Harper and Braxton Hooker. By the way, the owners of the farm have family ties to the Thaxton community.
Anniversary milestones are extended to the following couples for December: Bro. Gary and Donna Pettit, 49, and to Bro. Colt and Brooke Hooker, 12.
Get-well wishes are to Charles White, Brenda Bullard, Shelia Owen, Dewitt Stepp, Annette Smith, Bro. Phillip Logan, and Ted Graham.
Birthday wishes are to the following: Chet Hicks, Emily Oglesby, Anna Logan, Liz Logan, Ted Graham, Jimmie G. Warren, Jennifer Chestney, Annie Self, Noah Bain, Bro. Joey Moody, Dick Caron, Stephanie Breedlove, Brandy Stubblefield, Brenda Bullard, LaRonda Shumpert, Delores Hicks, Lindsey Erwin, and Bro. Stephen Brock.
A text from Steve Graham of Colorado City, Texas, had a good report for his wife, Debbie, as she was at Baylor Hospital for a medical appointment as it has been a year since her liver transplant. A good report was celebrated by her children, Christy, and B.J., and their six grandchildren as well plus all the cousins from the Warren-Graham Reunion groups.
Noah Bain, the son of Kellen and Andrea, celebrated his third birthday on December 1 at his home on Hwy.346 east. Grandparents next door are Mile and Brenda G, Bain, and his great-grandparents are Dock and Reba Graham.
Say it ‘ain’t so Coach! Coach Zane Hale, a Hall of Fame basketball coach for the State of Mississippi, has entered into his eight decade of life in Hurricane after a December birthday. I apologize coach as I thought you were an old man when I was in high school a half century ago.
One of the old (1800’s), white country churches that is still picturesque is Laodicea Primitive Baptist Church in Lafayette Springs. The interior is the tongue and groove lumber of an era that used the local timber to build their structure. You enter from a side door, and the pulpit is in the center of the church as the more modern churches run the length to a pulpit as this captured my attention. On this past Wednesday night, a song and worship service was held there for the Christmas service. Their records also hold an interest to me as some of the older generations of my family attended there. The traditions of their neighborhood have been intact now for over 150 years now.
It was great to see Jane Robbins Ford of New Albany at Coffey’s Restaurant near Etta-Macedonia communities recently as they had left their deer camp around Cornersville to eat out for their Thanksgiving holiday meal as they had 17 in their family there. Of course, we played a few quarters of basketball as she was coached by my uncle, the late A.M. Norwood, Sr., at West Union, the first coach at the new school in the early 1960’s. Sophie Hooker plays there now, and their team won two division games during the past week against Ashland and Hickory Flat. Jane’s dad, the late Lloyd Robbins of Rocky Ford, was a friend to the late Holder Norwood and to the late Warren Norwood , my dad, and made my dad’s day at his MDOT retirement party with antic-filled episodes of their own basketball games during the 1940’s. Now Warren’s great-granddaughter Sophie is playing in Union county. Life has gone “Full Circle” for our family once again in area basketball.
Some of the extracurricular activities for the congregation of Hurricane Baptist during the holiday seasons have been as follows: fruit baskets for senior citizens of Hurricane, a children’s change offering for a year for an orphanage in South Carolina, varied members choosing a child to provide gifts for an orphanage at Christmas in South Mississippi, and nutritional snacks for the patients at the Cancer Treatment Center in Corinth. This weekend on Saturday, December 21, beginning at 2:00 p.m., the young folks will go a-caroling in the neighborhood as we have a talented youth group. So don’t be surprised if you hear voices at your home, just take time out of your daily activities to listen. I promise you that it will be a holiday blessing!
Paul and Christa Moore and their family enjoyed a late autumn vacation to the Ozarks in Branson, Missouri.
A.M. and Shelia Norwood of Pontotoc enjoyed the Egg Bowl Day dinner at the home of Marty, Nancy, and Art Norwood in Starkville. The family, Becky, Jan, and Bo, of the late Bob and Dotsy Norwood Williamson of Eupora joined the Norwoods there and also attended the Ole Miss-MSU game.
The avid Ole Miss basketball fans, Faye Dillard and Jimmie G. Warren, are chaperoned to the games by Jeff and Ruthie Warren of Pontotoc to most of the games now in Oxford as the ‘keenagers’ are slowing down some. They were All-Star athletes back in the day at Hurricane High for the Classes of 1950 and 1953, respectively. Many people don’t realize that nee Faye Graham wound up in the Hall of Fame for her basketball days at Holmes Junior College in 1952.
A talk with Aden Hooker after the New Site Lady Royals won the Prentiss County Shootout was that the team is now 16-0 and was listed as the No. 3 team in last week’s Daily Journal on Monday. Sophie, Brooke, Harper, and I recently attended a game there with Aden.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Jackie Bevill of Pontotoc who was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Jarrett Bevill, the granddaughter of the late Claude and Pearl Drury Dillard of Hurricane. Her parents were the late Estel and Ester Dillard Jarret of Pontotoc. Survivors include three children as follows: Jeffery Bevill, Jarrett Bevill, and Jennifer Dodson and their families.
A belated expression of sympathy is extended to the family of Melba Purdon Lewis of Horton, who was the widow of Bro. James Lewis as the couple was married 57 years before he passed away. Mrs. Lewis was a graduate of Ecru High and of Blue Mountain College. Her parents were the late L. T. and Christine Horton Purdon. Survivors include a daughter, Charlotte Lewis Berry, and a son, Gary James Lewis (Stacy) of Horton and their families. The services were at Cherry Creek Baptist Church with interment in Ecru Cemetery.
All summer a beautiful bouquet of red, trumpet vines or cross vines as my granddad Bud called them bloomed in profusion on the concrete banister of Duncan Creek Bridge near midstream until the cold, hard freeze. A flashback to the late summer of 1959 kept me from stopping to gather the flowers as the U.S.A. was all abuzz then as NBC newscasters touted Hawaii’s becoming our 50th State that August. I had adorned myself as a six-year-old with the previously mentioned red blooms as my family did field work in September. Later that night, the visions of the leis, the grass skirts, and the tropical islands became a nightmare as I was awakened with an intense burning as red blisters were around my neck, between my fingers and my toes, and other places on my body that the flowers and the vines had touched. The next day Dr. T. in Pontotoc charged a ‘dolluh’ to tell my mom to buy calamine lotion, but it didn’t help. The past sixty years have flown by so quickly since that adventure, but Hawaii has always had a hold on my imagination due to all the hoopla then. Do you remember the ukuleles, the flowery shirts, a Hula doll on the dashboards of cars, Don Ho’s music, two-tone cars in pastels even, pedal-pushers, hula hoops, flip-flops, luaus, Puff the Magic Dragon, and Poi? Well, I promised the first two ‘grandarlins’, Sophie and Aden, that we would go to the “Land of Hanalei” for their graduation gifts. Next summer looms on the horizon even in December as we have to make those travel plans as college plans will prevail the next summer. After two tours to the islands, I look forward to sharing this tropical paradise with the teens as these cold, Mississippi mornings make an old person dream of the warm, sunny isles.