The “dog days of summer” have started putting the bite into the temperatures as we saw 102 on the thermometer last week. The scattered rain showers throughout the neighborhoods surrounding Hurricane have the lawns and the hay pastures growing rapidly as well as their gardens. I always enjoy driving by the Wise Farms as their produce stand has beautiful, red tomatoes displayed or other produce that is in season. Remember that their facilities are also ideal for family reunions or birthday parties as they have air-conditioning in the old church building for those shade-tree loving folks. I think that I will soon be in this category also due to our humidity and our heat in the Deep South.
There will be a benefit auction and a benefit BBQ meal for Ted Graham, the husband of Lynn Crouch Graham, at the Hurricane Community Center on Saturday, July 13, with serving from 4-7 p.m. The auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. Also any donations will be appreciated as Ted has cancer, and they will be used for medical costs. Contact Kacie Sewell at 509-0861 or Cindy Daniel at 419-1470 for additional information.
You are cordially invited to a bridal shower for Faith Williams, bride-elect of John Grisham of Potts Camp, at the fellowship hall of Hurricane Baptist Church, on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. The couple is registered at Walmart and Bed, Bath and Beyond. Faith is the daughter of Michael and Hope Williams of Pontotoc.
Charlie Robbins, the young son of Nathan and Abigail Robbins of Oxford, attended the services at Hurricane Baptist on Sunday, June 30, with his paternal grandparents, Lynn and Nellie Robbins.
Get-well wishes are to Teresa Logan, to Shandra Graham, to Ted Graham, to June Ezell, to Rodney Weeden, and to Nita Robbins.
Emmalyn Hill, the daughter of Alex and Melissa Hill of Shady Grove, celebrated her seventh birthday on July 6 with a swim party.
Sophie Hooker and Ryder Willard of West Union treated Graden and Susan Hooker to Outback in Tupelo for his birthday on Friday, July 5. The teenagers were headed to the Ocoee River for a rafting tour with a group of friends on Saturday.
The youth of Hurricane Baptist enjoyed attending the Bible Camp in Rosebud, Arkansas, the week of July 4, with Bro. Philip and Mrs. Perri Brock serving as chaperones. At the morning worship service on July 7, the group shared their personal testimonies and sang for the congregation. Mary-Colston Warren also presented a solo of “How Great Thou Art”.
Siblings, Jayme Spillers of Oxford and Brian Ezell of Hurricane have end of the month birthdates on July 25 and July 30, respectively. By the way, Brian will be celebrating the big 5-0! They are the children of Jack and June Ezell.
Stephen, Caroline, Autumn, and Asher Brents vacationed in Destin, Florida, last week. Freida Browning, also known as Gram to her grandchildren, Autumn,3, and Asher,1, enjoyed the shade of the pavilion with the youngsters as they often took a break from the beach with her. All the trappings of the beach journey were evident as a wagon and a stroller were needed for the daily excursions. How brave to travel with two babies!
Mike and Lynn Spears and Reed and Patsy Graham traveled to Gatlinburg for a vacation during the Fourth of July week in the Smoky Mountains. The cooler temps in the mountains were enjoyed by the couples.
Enjoying a cookout at the home of Graden and Susan Hooker on July 4 were their family members and special guests as follows: Faye Dillard and Dr. Lisa Bradham of Oxford.
On Saturday, July 6, Mark and Anna N. Furr of Pontotoc hosted a birthday party for their granddaughter, Marian Hill, 2, of Oxford, who is the daughter of Josh and Lauren F. Hill. Members of the Norwood family that attended the BBQ and pool party as well were the following: Jan, Lilly, and Selby Entrekin of Madison, A.M. and Shelia Norwood of Pontotoc, and Braxton and Susan N. Hooker of Hurricane. A host of Furr, Hill, and Hamilton family members also attended the event throughout the afternoon. It was the perfect tree-shaded lawn and poolside party with bouquets of local sunflowers and American flags in pottery vases gracing the buffet tables and arranged by Anna, the perfect hostess for the families. Jan Entrekin is the daughter of the late Bob and Dotsy Norwood Williamson of Eupora and the great-granddaughter of the late Martin and Lilly Garrett Hearn of Hurricane and of Bob and Cordie Warren Norwood of Rocky Ford..
Congratulations to Rachel Shumaker of Pontotoc who was selected for the Top Ten of the contestants during the finale in the Miss Mississippi pageant in Vicksburg. She is the granddaughter of Dewitt and Verline Payne Stepp of Hurricane.
The descendants of the Class of 1944 of Hurricane High placed a memorial wreath of red, white and blue flowers at the Hurricane Community Center at the Veteran’s Monument for Hugh D. Short, 94, the last surviving member of this class group, and a WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy. He passed away on July 4, 2019. Our sympathy is extended to his daughters, Phyllis Wise(Ricky) of Thaxton and Lucretia Fears(Johnny) of Tupelo and their families. Mr. Hugh was the widower of Iccy Smith Short and the son of the late Beecher and Gertrude Willard Short of Hurricane. His funeral service was at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, and his burial was in Sand Springs Cemetery west of Hurricane on July 7. A special sister also survives, Jimmie Warren of Hurricane.
Shelia S. Eaton of Akron, Ohio, and Pam Short of Memphis were in the community for the funeral of their uncle, Hugh Short. They are the daughters of the late Ferrell and Anna Dowdy Short of Hurricane.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Dorothy Hicks Robbins,90, the widow of Windham Robbins. She was a lifelong resident of Hurricane and the eldest member of Hurricane Baptist Church at her passing. Survivors include her sons as follows and their families: Danny Robbins(Demetria), Steve Robbins, and Phil Robbins(Nita). She was the daughter of the late Chess and Mallie Todd Hicks of the community. The visitation and the funeral services were held at Hurricane Baptist Church on June 28-9. Interment was in Sand Springs Cemetery.
The Texas Warren-Graham Reunion will be held in DeLeon,Texas, on Saturday, July 20, at the Heritage Hall Fellowship building of DeLeon United Methodist Church in downtown with the doors opening at 10:00 a.m. Contact Gerald or Bernice Warren for additional information.