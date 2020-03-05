It’s that time of year again to change the clocks as you need to spring forward an hour on Saturday, March 8, at bedtime. Later in the month on March 19, the vernal equinox will occur at 10:49 p.m. in Hurricane; so spring will officially be sprung on that day. How quickly this rainy winter has passed! It’s none too soon for me.
Nora Lynch, the seven-year-old daughter of Jay and Jessica R. Lynch of Oxford, was a featured host recently on the fifth annual Thacker Mountain Junior Radio Hour. The show was held in the Nutt Auditorium on the University of Mississippi Campus and broadcast on 92.1 FM. Nora interviewed and discussed with children’s author Sarah Frances Hardy, her inspirations both in her writing and in her artwork. Ms. Hardy’s featured book was “Dress Me”, which is about the value of a young girl through costume changes to be herself. Also this show provided Nora the opportunity to be on the stage of a live radio show and to take responsibility for her performance as well as preparing for the great questions to ask the author. This was a great educational experience for Nora Lynch as her grandparents of Hurricane, Lynn and Nellie Robbins, enjoyed the event in Oxford. Nora’s great-grandmother is Larue Mooneyhan Hill of Shady Grove.
The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour is a weekly live radio show featuring author readings and a wide array of musical performances from the square in Oxford according to the Oxford Film Fest magazine. The live show is broadcast on 92.1 FM Rebel Radio, Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. and rebroadcast Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. on Mississippi Public Broadcasting. Admission is free.
Congratulations to Dr. Eric Frohn(Jill),who had an open house for his new medical clinic, Advanced Obstetrics & Gynecology in New Albany. A large crowd attended the grand opening. Jill’s parents are Jimmie S. Warren of Hurricane and the late Wayne Warren. Contractor for the clinic was Hooker Construction of Thaxton with Graden Hooker and sons, Cade and Colt, the owners.
Birthday wishes are to the following: Colton Horne, Caden Spears, Kelsey Spears, Sophie Hooker, Mike Chestney, Bennie Sue McLaughlin, Valerie Moody, Bradley Montgomery, Lynn Spears, Larue Hill, Callie Stutto, Dr. Aric Frohn, Trae Smith, Steve Berryhill, Lynn McLaughlin, Amanda Tate, and Chuck Robison.
Get-well wishes are to Bobby Gardner, Linda Brents, Renee Barefield, Bro. Philip Logan, James Moroney, Charles White, Virginia Spears, and Jimmy Russell.
Merry Jim Elder of Kennett, Missouri, and her daughter, Marilyn Cross of Illinois, were weekend guests of Faye Dillard. They enjoyed dining on Friday night at Tallahatchie Gourmet in New Albany.
Josh Barnett is the assistant boys’ basketball coach at Center Hill High School, and the team is playing in the State Tournament in Jackson. They are the defending champions in their classification. Josh is the husband of nee Lindsey Murphree of Pontotoc, the granddaughter of Bill Crouch of Hurricane. Susan is Lindsey’s mom.
Graden and I, Brooke, Harper and Braxton Hooker attended the New Site games at MVSU in Itta Bena on Tuesday. The girls ended their season with a 32-2 season with a loss to Coahoma County in 2A basketball. The New Site boys also had a great season with only 4 losses as they were defeated by the same school’s boys’ team. Our granddaughter Aden was a sophomore on the team, and we enjoyed attending the games throughout the season.
Kay Graham of Sand Springs is in Jackson for the State Tournament as she is visiting with Rick and Karen Richardson in Madison. Her youngest brother, Garry Lynn, was selected as a basketball referee for the State games at the Coliseum. The Richardson family(old and young generations)all played basketball at Hurricane, Pinedale, or West Union High Schools back in the day!
An outpouring of love and donations were made at the benefit for patient Luther Webb at Thaxton Baptist Church on February 29 as friends and family of this very special family member made his day during his medical treatments. Remember Luther and his family this week in prayers and thought.
Sophie Hooker and Mary Greer, both 16 and All A Honor Roll students and juniors at West Union, recently volunteered their time at the “Night to Shine” prom at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany as the girls attended the event on a Friday night of their busy schedule as other events were on tap at their school. Also a speedy recovery is to Annie Orman, a junior and an honor student at the school, who had knee surgery.
Representing five generations of the Sallie Sanders Weeden(the late Hollin)family of Hurricane are the following: Faye W. Williams(the late Mike); Jeff Williams(Lori); Beth Walker(Brandon); and their son, Auden Ever Walker, Thaxton. Also another proud grandmother from Hurricane is Lisa Roberts Crouch(John).
I lived through another birthday on February 10 as the ‘grandarlins’ coordinated a party at McAlister’s in New Albany, gifts, and a cake as the entire family attended. All during the week prior to the party, at one time or another, the children would hint to the plans for a big night as all six revealed plans. Not to be outdone were newcomers, Wilkes and Anna Reese, as they each tipped me off to the plans also nonchalantly. So I was prepared and tried to act surprised at the event. Then on the last Sunday of February, my Sunday School Class gave me a beautiful bouquet of roses that was in the sanctuary of Hurricane Baptist that I was admiring before the announcement at the services. I really was surprised with this gesture as they waited until the end of the month as I thought the festivities were over until next year.
Our cousins in West Texas reported snows of 6 inches, 9 inches, and a foot,(towns were Sweetwater, Colorado City, and Snyder)as they usually get a dusting of the winter nuisance. Their grandchildren made a large snowman outfitted in a hula skirt, a lei, sunglasses, and a beach hat, that my grandchildren enjoyed via text messages from these Warren-Graham descendants from Sand Springs.
Sympathy is extended to the family of LaVeda Noel Graham Brooks, 94, of Burleson, Texas, who was the mom of JoNell Graham Strong(Ken), also of Burleson, and the widow of Stanley Graham, the son of the late Fert and Della Huckabee Graham of Loraine, Texas. Freida and I enjoyed a stay at their home as she lived with her daughter JoNell in her later years. She attended church and sang in the choir and had her own activities in her new community. She will be missed as we saw them at the Warren-Graham Reunions.