A few mornings last week had a whisper of the upcoming fall coolness in the air as residents in Hurricane are busy harvesting local gardens and also are continually mowing the lawns and hay pastures that keep a body busy. The farmers in Mud Creek Bottom seem to by ‘laying’ by the cotton crops as the old folks would say with the summer season sashaying downward as the scattered showers are hit and miss according to those that pay the preacher well, or so I have been told. Once a sign of affluence in the community was a chicken in every stew pot, but now it is a swimming pool on every lawn. Enjoy the remaining lazy, hazy days of summer with a glass of lemonade and a dip into the pool or the lake and keep reading the newspaper despite all the electronic devices that are available with the local news as well. By the way, if you want your lake to be a lovely shade of blue while you are sipping the lemonade, there are dyes at the local home supply stores that are becoming extremely popular in the neighborhood plus they help control the algae.
The summer revival is in progress at Hurricane Baptist Church beginning at 7:00 p.m. through Thursday, August 22, 2019, with Bro. Randy Sutherland of Georgia as the guest preacher. The host pastor is Bro. Philip Brock.
Get-well wishes to Betty Graham and to Dewitt Stepp.
Anniversary milestones are for the month of August: Jack and June Ezell, 52; Chipper and Debra Hooker, 50; Graden and Susan Hooker, 48; and Debbie and Steve Graham, 40.
Charlie Robbins of Oxford, who recently celebrated his first birthday in July, attended the morning service at Hurricane Baptist on August 18, 2019, with his grandparents, Nellie and Lynn Robbins. While in the neighborhood, he visited his great-grandmother, Larue Hill of Shady Grove.
Faye Dillard enjoyed a visit with Bill Reed of Tucson, Arizona, as he was in Pontotoc visiting friends. He worked in the early years of the furniture industry in Pontotoc with her husband, the late Roy Dillard.
Ruth Montgomery, the daughter of Ty and Carolyn Montgomery of New Albany, attended the evening service at Hurricane Baptist on Sunday, August 18. She is a senior at New Albany High School as well as her twin brother, Rob. I enjoyed talking to her and told her that Hooker Construction built the new, indoor football practice facility at South Panola High School during the summer. Her older brother, Brandon Montgomery, is one of the coaching staff at South Panola. During the summer NEMCABB All-Star games, Brandon was a baseball coach representing the 6A school’s staff. He is the grandson of the late Bro. Sammy Montgomery, a native of Hurricane, and of Frankie Robison Montgomery of Pinedale.
Kay Graham of Sand Springs enjoyed a visit with Ricky and Pat Richardson in Madison last week. While there, she enjoyed her great-nieces, Micah and Grace Golden, and their parents, Karen and Chad.
The Arthur and May Benjamin Ross Family Reunion was held at the Hurricane Community Center on August 17. The eldest grandchild attending was June Dorrough Ross with Buddy Ross Montgomery running a close second as he is three months younger. The youngest grandchild attending was Glenn Ross. A good day of food and fellowship was enjoyed by the family.
There will be a come and go baby shower honoring Beth Walker(Brandon) on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Parkway Baptist Church, 1302 Lee Street, Tupelo, MS 38804. Contacts are Lisa Crouch or Marley Williams at 662-419-0995. It’s a boy!
Vickie Dyer of Longview and I enjoyed lunch with Shelia Owen at her Byrd’s Creek home on August 13. Danny picked up delicious plate lunches from the Friendship Travel Center for food and fuel on Hwy. 15 for the group. He was on the way to New Albany as their grandson, Baker Owen, 3, attends the preschool at Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Special thanks are to Cindy and Jonathan Gregory of Shady Grove who gave me a gift with a large ice tea container from McAlister’s Deli featuring a sweet tea refill for 99 cents per glass till the end of summer. It has been a nice reminder of their friendship during my summer journeys as I have used it traveling in several Southern states.
Janet Durham of Lubbock, Texas, the granddaughter of the late Willie and Nora Warren of Tahoka, Texas, reported that their annual family reunion was moved to Clovis, New Mexico, as Vasti Warren Pipkin, 95, the surviving sibling and the fourth child of the Willie Warren family, was treated to the day at her home as the relatives gathered there; so she wouldn’t have to travel. This was such a nice gesture by the family to accommodate their aunt. The reunion is usually held at the Tahoka homestead.
Freida Browning and I traveled the farthest to the Warren-Graham Reunion in July. The distance to De Leon, Texas, is around 650 miles; so maybe we didn’t count the stop at Buc-cee’s, a tourist trap, for sure, the state’s largest gas station with gifts galore.
Demetria W. Walters of New Albany hosted a mini Norwood Reunion at her home on August 2. Aden Hooker and I enjoyed the afternoon with the Willard siblings, Geneva, Demetria, Kay and Pat, all formerly of Rocky Ford. Our Norwood cousin, Jeannie Hutcheson of Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of nee Jean Taylor, was in town to research family history. We all are descendants of the late Cal and Peachie Norwood of Rocky Ford with the greater family being the pioneer settlers of Pontotoc County in 1836, Laban and Susan Williamson Norwood of Thaxton. Of course, we played several quarters of basketball, or we gave our best coaching tips due to the family’s hard court heritage in the Hill Country basketball of Pontotoc and Union counties.
Our community was deeply saddened by the passing of Carthel Hale, the husband of Wanda Tubbs Hale for 56 years, of Hurricane. Survivors include the following children: Kerry Hale(Angelia) and Carla Coker(Jim); four grandchildren, Erikka Bateman, Matt Coker, Brandon Hale, and Chase Hale; two great-grandchildren, Scarlett Montgomery and Jackson Hale. He was the son of the late Alvin and Kara Hooker Hale, also of Hurricane. Carthel was a popular student and athlete of the Class of 1962 of Hurricane High. He became a pilot and then built his own airplane as many will fondly remember his years of devotion to his building project, a farmer of his family’s land, and to his flying around the friendly skies of Hurricane in the Haletown neighborhood. He will be missed by his family and by his friends as well.