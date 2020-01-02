“Kith and Kin” in Hurricane always celebrate the Christmas and the New Year’s holidays with family gatherings that feature the best cooking that can be found in the South. A favorite holiday tune that fits our neighborhood to a ‘T’ is “Christmas in Dixie”… it’s snowing in the pines… by Alabama. By the way, you recover from the feasts of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and then the old folks in Hurricane start talking about cooking ‘Hoppin’ John for New Year’s Day. It’s a mixture of black-eyed peas, turnip greens for good luck and prosperity for 2020, and a hog jowl in the salt and pepper boil for seasoning. Some neighborhoods add rice and other ingredients, but basically black-eyed peas are a given in Hurricane. The common ancestry in the community is that of a blend of Irish, Scottish, and British heritage with a sprinkling of Native American traditions; so most of the families linked to old Esperanza(translated as hope in Spanish)celebrate the holiday seasons with similar traditions.
On Christmas Eve, Kay, the widow of Bernard Graham of Sand Springs, had a full house as her family enjoyed a holiday meal at her home on Graham Road with those attending as follows: Ray, Kerri, Joseph, and Kelsey Haney, Pontotoc; and Stacy, Amanda, Sara Grace, and Lacie Kay Simmons of Hurricane.
Bobbie, the widow of Eudean Hale, hosted the family dinner of the late Basil and Ora Montgomery Hale on Christmas Eve at the home of her grandson, Chris Hale, and Alissa, on Haletown Lane. Those attending are the following: Coach Zane and Glenda Hale, Hurricane; Jack and Jo Hale, New Albany; and Joel and Shirley Hale, Pontotoc; and their families.
Asher Brents, 1, of Cane Creek was delighted by the snowfall earlier in December and was all smiles as this was his first experience of the cold precipitation touching his face as he would rub his head to shake off the flakes. He was attending his first Bible Conference at Hurricane Baptist with his Gram, Freida Browning, and Emma Brock took him outside to see the flurries furiously falling.
Glenda and Zane Hale hosted a breakfast on Christmas Day for their family at their Hurricane Road home that was beautifully decorated for the season and those attending as follows: Roger and Terri Smith, Trae Smith, and Easton and Suanna Smith, Hurricane; Scott, Noah, and Ainsley Hale, Tupelo.
Sue Spears hosted her Christmas Day brunch for the families of her children Mike Spears(Lynn), Hurricane; and Marquetta Spears, Pontotoc. Earlier in December it was good to view Marquetta and her daughter, Buffie, of Pontotoc, and granddaughter, Mary Kate, of ICC, on the Today Show on NBC as they got a photo with Hoda Kotb on the Rockefeller Plaza. Sue’s great-granddaughter, Madison Carnes, of Ole Miss was home for the holidays also.
A great day of Southern hospitality at the home of Freida Browning on Cane Creek was enjoyed by the family of the late Bud and Sudiebet Graham as Faye Dillard attended and is the “Last Leaf on the Tree” of her siblings as quoted from Oliver W. Holmes. We enjoyed a noon and a supper meal as the Graden Hooker(Susan) families, Cade and Colt, joined the Stephen Brents(Caroline)family and Guide Browning there as well as Dr. Lisa Bradham, Oxford.
Shelia and Danny Owen of Byrd’s Creek enjoyed having Baker Owen and his parents, Dan and Jordan Owen of New Albany, at their home for the holidays. Baker was photographed in his play store at his home as his great-grandparents, the late Novel and Millie McCarver Baker of Buchanan, owned the country store there. It has been remodeled and the interior kept intact as it is on Hwy. 346 at the intersection of Buchanan Road.
Brooke Hooker and her family, Braxton and Harper, traveled to Sarepta on Christmas Eve to the home of Carlton and Ellie Gann Moore for their annual Christmas Eve dinner.
Aden Hooker was in Hurricane on December 23 for Christmas as she had travel plans on Christmas Day to leave for Biloxi as her basketball team at New Site plays there on December 27-8. She enjoyed lunch with Susan, Sophie and Ella Hooker at Tallahatchie Gourmet, and then she hunted with her pop, Graden, in Tye Whiskey Bottom and bagged a 5-point that afternoon. To end her day, we ate out at Chili’s in Tupelo with her siblings, Harper and Braxton Hooker.