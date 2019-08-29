Over a century of life will be celebrated on Sunday, September 1, at the home of Frances Joslin Cook, the widow of Bonnie Ceil Cook, from 2:00 p.m. – until? with a come and go birthday party as she will be 102 on September 2. She is a good neighbor and a good friend to those in the communities that join at the border of Pontotoc-Lafayette counties as residents of Thaxton, Hurricane, and Lafayette Springs appreciate this dear lady as well as her children, Bobby, Linda and Dorothy. Our Warren-Graham Reunion family enjoys her attendance at the celebrations that we rotate with Texas also. Hats off to a very special lady!
There will be a bridal shower for Allie Sappington, bride-elect of Blake Spears, on Sunday, September 1 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in the fellowship of Hurricane Baptist Church. They are registered at Walmart.
Birthday wishes are to the following: Eli Brock, Bro. Philip Brock, Isaac Brock, Sue Spears, Jo Lane Warren, Thad Ross, Phyllis Hooker, Nickie Caldwell, Lisa H. Kidd, Rita Hill, Greta Moody, Lou Gaston, Bro. Doug Jones, Quinn Russell, Whitt Russell, Brooke Hooker, Walter Cook, Trudie Thompson ,Annette Smith, Emma Brock, Gracen Montgomery, and Nate Richardson.
The last week of August has begun with this week’s forecast of scattered rain showers to be a part of each day’s offerings. That’s good news for those schools that will begin their football schedules this week; so hopefully the temps will be cooler for the teams. Also area schools are also playing volley ball, but now most of the facilities are air-conditioned. Let’s also be mindful of the traffic congestion on Hwy. 15 as the paving process of the 4-lane has the school traffic and the officers there working overtime at NPAC. So drive carefully residents as you exit Hwy. 346 or Hurricane Road to Hwy. 15.
Congratulations to Mary Kate Butler, the daughter of Ken and Buffie Butler of Pontotoc, who was honored at ICC as an outstanding scholar-athlete for the Lady Indians softball team for 2018-9. Mary Kate began the fall semester as a sophomore and will pitch for the Lady Indians for 2019-20. She is the great-granddaughter of Sue Spears of Hurricane and the granddaughter of Marquetta Spears.
The grandchildren of Will and Lilly Ard met at the Batesville Cracker Barrel for a first cousins’ reunion on August 24. Those attending were the following: Sue A. Spears, Hurricane; Billy and Theresa Ard, Terena A. and Carrol Kyle, all of Pontotoc,the children of Marvin and Mary Ard; Wanda Pritchard, Peggy O’Brien and her friend Rick, Patsy and Don Pirkle, children of Loyd and Bertice Ard; Willie Stepp and her friend,Fred, David Ard, children of Erskin and Elsie Ard; Ruth and Thomas Griffith, children of Jewel Ard and Dan Mcalister. A good time was had by all attending.
Lexie May and Gabe May, the grandchildren of Linda Weeden, are students at ICC for the fall semester.
Ella Kate Hooker enjoyed a 12th birthday party at her home on Hwy. 346 with a swim and slip-in-slide party plus all the traditional birthday foods. They all enjoyed a day of water-skiing on Saturday with Cade. Some of those attending were the following: Maxey Morris, Addison Collum, Sadie Cobb, Maggie Hooker, Braxton and Harper Hooker, Wilkes and Anna Reese Bradham
Clarenda Parrish hosted a girls’ night out at her home in mid-August as Freida Browning, Debra Hicks, Brenda Barton, and Beverly Cummings enjoyed the potluck supper. Yard of the month for August goes to Clarenda and Larry Parrish as their Sand Springs home and patio are bedecked with flowers appropriate for the summer season.
Jo Lane Warren is the community volunteer for the month of September as she can be caught out and about the cemetery with her weed eater or lawn mower tending to the odd jobs there. By the way her lawn is one of those in the Sand Springs neighborhood that is immaculately groomed and decorated for each holiday season. She will be 86 in September, so give her a call or send a card.
The show-stopper vacation of the summer, for sure, was for Gina Warren, Abigail Anderson, Mary Coker, and Annette Benjamin, as they traveled to Cincinnati, Ohio, for a Carrie Underwood concert as Chuck Warren, Gina’s husband, had them tickets, backstage passes and a photo op with Carrie! A happy group of concert goers were the Robison family girls. Chuck had the catbird seat as he was the tour bus driver for the country performer. The last time that I talked to Chuck he had been driving that “ice road” up in Canada. I’m glad that he is back in the states.
The annual dove hunt will bring out the hunters to the Mud Creek Bottom Farms in Hurricane as well as into the Hill Country in Lafayette County. September 1 will have the grandchildren scrambling for camouflage clothes at the shop or at the deer camp. Some of the clothes will fit from last year, and for those that they don’t fit, the younger ones will get the outgrown hand-me downs. They are just grateful for the opportunity to get in on the action. I just wait for the call for the cookout as I will be ready with the desserts. Usually, the ladies make a run to the mall between the morning and the afternoon hunts as well. It’s always a busy and a fun day for the kids to complete their summer activities.
Twins, Mollie and Mason Montgomery, celebrated their fourth birthday on August 14 with a party at their Horton home with their parents, Bro. Troy and Melissa Montgomery, and their older brother, Andrew, 11. Grandparents there were Kathy and Bradley Montgomery and Harry Swords of Buchanan.
Graden and Braxton Hooker harvested a 160 lb. watermelon yesterday at Shady Oaks Farm. It took a lot of plastic bowls and lids to accommodate the fruit. That hunt for the containers got me to thinking about watermelon recipes; so I need to get out the cookbook collection. That’s a whole ‘lotta’ watermelon!
Texas Revisited: During the Warren-Graham Reunion in Texas, Freida and I lodged at the Hampton Inn in Stephenville, Texas. This is the hometown of Tarleton State University, and I told her the story of the late Col. James Byron Gregory, the son of the late Ed and Dell Warren Gregory, the daughter of Joseph Robert Warren of Sand Springs. He was the middle child of nine in this family, and his mother Dell, one of the many ladies during the early years of Hurricane Baptist that volunteered her time and services, to make the church building attractive by painting and to clean for the congregation. Due to her death at a young age, several of the children were sent to their aunt, Minnie Warren Simmons, in Texas to live with her. Four of the children, Ormon, Myrtle, Byron, and Laverne, completed their degrees at TSU as they worked or were granted sports scholarships to complete their educations. Remember that this is during the “Great Depression.” They all succeeded with their lives despite the early hardships endured by the family, and Col. James Gregory began his military career with Oklahoma’s 45th Infantry Division and was with General George Patton at the invasion of Sicily during WWII plus the invasions of Italy, France, and Germany. Following the war, he continued his military assignments around the globe with four years of assignments at the Pentagon. At his retirement, he was serving as the Adjutant General for the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. Not too shabby of a resume for a former Hurricane student that was called “Mississippi” by his team mates on the Tarleton State Plowboys basketball team as their record began a winning streak for the university history books and Coach W. J. Wisdom that was still standing when he bequeathed his and his wife, Jo’s, estate to the university in 1995. Yes, he was truly one of America’s “Great Generation.”