The buttercups or daffodils are making their annual bright, yellow splash against the brown landscape of the countryside. It’s only six weeks until it is officially spring. Now that’s an uplifting thought as the majority of folks in Hurricane community have been battling the flu or other cold related illnesses during the past month. The weekend of sunshine and mild temperatures brought out the neighborhood workers as many were stacking limbs that were blown down during the recent rains, and the really smart ones were just sitting in their lawn chairs soaking up the rays as the younger generation was doing the work.
The Mid-Winter Meeting at Hurricane Baptist Church will be held February 10-12, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. for the three nights of services. The guest preacher is Bro. Joe Arthur of Jonesboro, Georgia. The special singing will be The Daughtery Sisters on Monday and Tuesday nights. For additional information, contact the Pastor Philip Brock at 662-489-1481.
Bro. Philip and Perri Brock and Phil, Nita and Hanna Robbins of Hurricane enjoyed a winter cruise that featured Gospel music and preaching recently as they reported warm ports of call and shopping in Mexico at the markets.
Get-well wishes are to the following: Scott Hale, Randy Benjamin, Brenda Bullard, Ted Graham, Dewitt Stepp, Virginia Spears, Nelda Morgan, Sandy Williams, Shelia Owen, Bro. Charlie Ransier, and Tanya Cantrell.
Anna Reese Bradham celebrated her seventh birthday with a nail salon day for her family and her friends in Oxford on January 25.
Enjoying their annual shopping trip to Collierville, TN for the sales were the following ladies and also enjoyed lunch at Firebirds Grill: Lynn Spears, Clarenda Parrish, Kathy Montgomery, Linda Weeden, Betty Stubblefield, Debra Hicks, and Susan Hooker.
A round of parties were hosted for Faye Dillard prior to the week of her 87th birthday on January 27. Some of those treating her to lunch on separate occasions were the following: Sue Spears, Hurricane; Kim Bedford and Melinda Nowicki, Pontotoc; Beth Hamilton of Jackson and a former resident of New Albany; Freida Browning and Susan Hooker, Hurricane. By the way, her Hurricane twin is a longtime friend, Sallie Sanders Weeden of Esperanza Road, who shares the same birth date and age—87!
A new poll in the Daily Journal has the New Site Lady Royals number 3 with a 27-1 record. We enjoyed the East Union-New Site game last week in Union County plus stayed for two quarters of the boys’ game as they have a number five ranking in the Daily Journal poll. Aden has been busy with the ball season; so there is a short window of time for her to visit in Hurricane before the Division Tournament begins.
Autumn Jewel Brents,3, a student in the preschool class at Hillcrest Baptist, was a cheerleader at a recent New Albany High basketball game during the half-time break. Attending with Autumn were Caroline, Stephen, and Asher Brents and Freida Browning.
There are MDOT workers in Mud Creek Bottom on Hwy. 346 as bridge repairs and surveying are part of the repair work. So take care as these men work in the community. Also there are some delays as you enter SH 15 from Hwy. 346 as the intersection is busy for the neighborhood especially during the school hours and during the factory dismissals as well.
It was good to see Bill and Charlie Ruth Montgomery at The Grill in downtown Pontotoc on Friday. The Grill has moved from its New Albany location downtown as it was known as Gonzo’s there. It’s still the same, friendly family serving their good food in Pontotoc as this was our first time to dine there. I commented to the Montgomerys that it was a great Christmas card that they sent from their travels to Scotland and England last year with a beautiful tree in the photo. They are enjoying their retirement from the drug store.