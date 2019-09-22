The neighborhood of Hurricane is a busy one as the local farms are harvesting hay, corn, and soybeans crops as fall is approaching with subtle hints of color in the foliage of the countryside that forecast a colorful and a picturesque landscape soon to be on the horizon. Amidst the third week of September, the fields in Mud Creek Bottom have the cotton bolls opening in one area, but just across the creek there are fields that are still sporting blooms. Also a sure indication of the harvest season is that the Wise Farms on Shady Grove Road have large bales of hay painted orange plus the markings of jack-o-’lantern’s faces as their decorations along the roadside to showcase the area announcing the annual corn maze. Soon area schools, church groups, and even senior citizen circles will be enjoying the hospitality of the farm families. So remember to drive slowly on the highway and the smaller roads in the neighborhood as they will soon be busy with the extra traffic.
The congregation of Bethany Freewill Baptist Church located at the corner of Hurricane Road and Friendship Road intersection had their Centennial celebration with Elder Larry Wise, their pastor, presiding over the weekend activities that included a singing and a luncheon on September 14-5. The church is known for having a singing school also for the members that have melodic voices due to their acappella presentations.
Get well wishes to the following: Chet Hicks, Ruby Jeaul Goggins, Sherry Warren, Annette Smith, Jim Pierce, and Jake Leath.
Congratulations to Anna Grace Warren, a freshman, who was selected as Eagle of the Week at West Union Attendance Center in August. She is the daughter of Phil and Stephenie Warren and is the granddaughter of Jimmie S. Warren of Hurricane.
Charley S. Conlee of Hurricane married Brandon Hogue on August 10, 2019, at Spring Creek Properties in New Albany in a beautiful, late afternoon ceremony. Charley’s parents are Floyd Sills of Hurricane and Rita Shaw Alexander of Shady Grove.
Congratulations to Luke Graham, an elementary student at West Union, who received the Eagle of the Week Award in August. He is the son of Robby and Sonya Graham and is the grandson of Bob and Judy Graham of Hurricane. Proud great-grandmother is Alta Horton Graham of Pleasant Dale.
Faye Dillard of Pontotoc county and Dr. Sue Morrison and Dr. Gina Vail, both of Union county, attended the Republican Campaign “Victory Kickoff” on September 9, 2019, in Madison at Mama Hamil’s Restaurant for the state-wide candidates with Governor Phil Bryant presiding over the day’s events.
It was good to hear from Dr. Bill Norwood and his wife, Melissa, of Murphreesboro, Tenn. They are both retired now and are enjoying the Titans games as they are ardent fans. I caught up with the family news as their son Matt Norwood is working as an archivist at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville and then works part-time at Cedars of Lebanon State Park. Their other son Jared Norwood is teaching at the University of Montana and also at Bitterroot College as he is working on his doctorate in History. Jared and Matt are the grandsons of the late Col. James “Buck” Norwood and his wife, the late Dorrie Busby Norwood of Cookeville, Tenn., natives of the Rocky Ford community in Union county.
Recently while at High Point Coffee in New Albany, Graden and I talked to a customer there and it was Steve Messer of Oxford, the son of the late Hub and Hazel Busby Messer, also of Rocky Ford. He had recently attended the Class of 1969 Reunion for West Union High School.
It was a busy weekend for Walter and Jeannette Grisham Cook as they had class reunions at Ingomar High School on Saturday. Jeannette was from the Class of 1969, and Walter is a graduate of the Class of 1959. They attend church at Hurricane Baptist; so I enjoyed hearing of their parties.
Siblings, Liz and Hayden Hale, celebrated birthdays on Aug. 30 and Aug. 31, respectively, as their parents, Chris and Alyssa Hale, treated them to a weekend of water sports at Smith Lake in Alabama.
Skipper Matkins of Thaxton enjoyed dinner at Seafood Junction for his 81 birthday on Thursday night, July 12, as his children, Sammy, Jimmy, and Connie, treated their dad as well as the grandchildren and the great-grands. He is the son of the late L.V. and Elleree Matkins and a relative through the Warren-Graham Reunion families of Hurricane. Others wishing him a happy birthday were Charlie Ruth and Billy Montgomery, Susan and Graden Hooker, Faye Dillard, Phil, Nita and Hannah Robbins.
And how was your Friday the 13? I began my morning ritual of coffee and oatmeal, but then I woke up quick! There was a snake on the kitchen counter. Thankfully, it was dead and very much so as it was very dried. After my fearful first glance, (I hate snakes) I thought that the wrecking crew had upped the game from plastic snakes to real ones. I waited patiently until the elder snake prankster came in and let him remove it. On the ride home from school, I asked the young snake prankster if he left me the morning heart stopper. He looked at me seriously and shook his head. So then I had to resort to the old standby that I have to call the law then as possibly an intruder has been in our home. Serious eyes looked at me, and he said, “No!" He explained that it was an accident as he forgot to pick it up after breakfast as he meant to have put it in pop’s truck. End of story as there were two killed in the carport the day before; so I had better not find a heat, fried snake number two later this week in my kitchen.
Congratulations to Jay and Jessica R. Lynch of Oxford, whose son James Brooks Lynch III, was born in Oxford on September 9, 2019. Proud grandparents from Hurricane are Lynn and Nellie H. Robbins, and his great-grandmother is Larue Mooneyhan Hill of Shady Grove. His big sister is Nora Creed Lynch, also of Oxford, who welcomed him home.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Opaline Dillard Cochran, the widow of Milton Lindsey Cochran of Endville, who was the mother of Patsy Graham (Reid) of Hurricane. Grandchildren from our neighborhood included the following: Samuel Sewell and Jody Sewell and Michael Graham and their families.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Dr. Billy G. Spears, 84, of Oxford, who was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Wilma Hale Spears, both natives of the Hurricane community. He was the son of the late Frank and Cora Merle Warren Spears. Dr. Spears earned his PhD in Child Psychology at Ole Miss and worked for 25 years as a liaison between NMRC and the University of Mississippi. During his teaching career, he coached at Urich, Missouri, and his basketball team won a Missouri State Championship. He also served in the U.S. Army National Guard during the Meredith time at Ole Miss. He was a lifelong cattleman raising Beef Master Champions at the old family home place for over 70 years. Other memberships were St. Luke’s Methodist Church and the Kiwanis Club of Oxford. He was a 1952 graduate of Hurricane High School. Survivors include the following: A son, Eric Spears (Stephanie) and four grandchildren, Andrew Spears, Nathan, Zachary, and Madelyn Medlin, all of Oxford. Just a note of personal reflection upon his educational pursuits and accomplishments is that a majority of the students from Hurricane High excelled in varied fields of study at the University of Mississippi and became employees, educators, business leaders, military personnel, and medical and pharmaceutical students due to a good work ethic and a sense of pride in their educational pursuits. He will be missed by family and friends in Hurricane.