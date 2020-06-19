Hydrangeas provide beauty and color to landscapes. Hydrangea flowers can vary in color from blue, pink, purple, and white.
The variation of flower color is determined by plant variety and soil conditions. The Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “Hydrangeas for Mississippi Gardens” is the reference for this article.
Variety
The first factor that determines flower color in hydrangeas is plant variety. Bigleaf and mountain hydrangea varieties can provide different flower colors depending on their environment. Bigleaf hydrangeas are also referred to as French hydrangeas or “Mopheads”. Mountain hydrangeas are smaller, more compact, and bloom earlier than bigleaf varieties. Hydrangea varieties that produce white flowers are not influenced by soil and environmental conditions.
Soil Conditions
The soil conditions that influence hydrangea flower color include aluminum content and soil pH. Soil pH affects the availability of aluminum in the soil. Aluminum becomes more available to plants in soils with lower pH values. The following chart lists pH values associated with hydrangea flower color.
Flower ColorpH range
Blue
5 - 5.5
Purple (depending on variety)
5.5 – 6
Pink
6 – 6.5
Changing Flower Color
Soil pH indicates the degree of acidity or alkalinity of soil. It is measured by performing a soil test. Soil pH values below seven are acidic soils. Soil pH values above seven indicate alkaline soils. Hydrangeas with blue flowers grow in highly acidic soils. Hydrangeas with pink flowers grow in slightly acidic and alkaline soils.
To raise soil pH, gardeners can add one cup of pelletized lime in a ten square foot area around the plant. To lower soil pH, add ½ cup of sulfur to a ten square foot area around the plant. Soil amendments to influence soil pH should be added in the fall to influence spring flower color.
Soil drenches used in March and April can provide a quick and short-lived change in hydrangea flower color. To have blue flowers add one tablespoon of aluminum sulfate per gallon of water. To have pink flowers, add one tablespoon of hydrated lime per gallon of water. The drench should be poured around the plant taking care not to apply the mixture to the leaves.
With basic knowledge of varieties and soil chemistry you can create “pop” and excitement by changing the flower color of the hydrangeas in your landscape.