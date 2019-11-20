Dear diary,
Here’s the latest in my autobiography, "No good deed goes unpunished,” chapter 62, November 10, 2019.
As my wife said goodnight that Sunday night, she asked if I had remembered to put the styrofoam cover on the water faucet located on the front wall of the house.
Yes, I knew that Monday’s weather forecast was for rain and turning frigid cold that night with single digit wind chills by Tuesday morning.
I told her I had looked but couldn’t locate the faucet cover.
“You’ll wish you had covered it up,” she replied.
As a child, did you ever play all day with a sharp pointed stick and for hours no harm had befallen you, but 10 seconds after momma said, “Don’t play with that sharp stick,” you hit yourself in the eye.
Well I knew that my wife’s foreboding had sealed my fate.
I now knew that if I did not cover that east wall water faucet, the freezing, raging winds and waves that sank the Edmund Fitzgerald would be spring rain compared to what would befall me and that uncovered water faucet within 24 hours.
I bundled up and began looking for the faucet cover. I knew it was a bad omen when I was able to find it.
Before I could cover the faucet I first had to unscrew the water hose. I was unsuccessful in removing the water hose with just my hand so I began a quest to find wire pliers.
About 30 minutes later I found the channel lock pliers and returned to the ill fated water faucet. It was around 11:35 p.m. old time.
I connected the pliers and gave the water hose a twist.
You know, sometimes words just don’t do justice to certain sounds.
The sound I heard was the combination of a “pow,” “snap” or “bang” from small caliber gun fire.
The metal water faucet, which was flush mounted to the brick wall, was connected to a three-quarter inch piece of pvc pipe inside the wall.
That water faucet, which my wife had warned me to cover and protect from calamity, had snapped off.
I had crouched way over, almost kneeling, to unscrew the hose from the faucet and the cold water from the now broken water pipe hit me right in the heart.
I fell backward into the shrubs and the water was now hitting me right in the mouth, which unfortunately was wide open.
I remember thinking, “I wonder if the coroner will rule my cause of death as drowning, cold exposure or heart attack.”
I could see the Progress headline: “Editor drowns in shrubs, awaiting autopsy results on frozen body."
Having both a high school and college diploma, I figured out I needed to close my mouth and swim my way out of the shrubs.
I was now soaking wet, my shoes were full of water, my flashlight was under water, I still had a firm grip on the female end of a water hose/water faucet, but I was not thirsty.
The water shooting from the broken water line had ripped a hole in the shrubs and it was soaring 12 feet out into the darkness.
I remember thinking that our front yard would be lifted from the burn ban.
The escaping water sounded like a spillway. In fact the only sound I could hear above the roaring water was the sound of the East Pontotoc water meter spinning out of control 80 yards away at the end of the driveway.
I grabbed my flashlight from its watery grave and began hurrying down the driveway to turn the water off.
In fact I was proud of myself because even with all the turmoil and frostbite setting in I remembered to carry the wire pliers to the water meter.
Just as I jerked the cover off the water meter my Ozark LED flashlight equipped with four brand new C batteries quit working.
It is not hard to curse and pray at the same time, but it is sinful and disrespectful and I am not proud of the things I said to the malfunctioning flashlight.
While beating on the flashlight I was also groping into the dark abyss of the water meter trying to uncover the turnoff valve which was buried in the dirt.
There’s never a full moon when you need one.
But God is indeed merciful and my flashlight regained consciousness long enough for me to see inside the water meter.
However, channel lock pliers don’t operate easily down inside a meter box and it was hard to get the proper angle and grip to get the water to turn off.
A half a turn later the deed was done. The clicking of the runaway water meter stopped.
Things were a lot quieter on the walk back up to the house, albeit there was a loud squishing from my shoes.
Our dog Gus had witnessed the entire catastrophe through the front glass door.
“I could hear Gordon Lightfoot singing the whole time you were bobbing up and down out there Dave,” Gus said. “Now get out of those wet clothes before you catch cold and can’t properly care for me and the other dog and cat. And you do realize that Janet’s gonna frown on you getting the floor wet.”
Speaking of Janet, I woke her up to tell her the bad news, foolishly thinking she would be alarmed.
“That pipe broke off, water went everywhere, I’m soaking wet, like to never got water turned off. We have no water! We gotta find a plumber. I’m soaking wet. Are you listening?”
“Do what?” She inquired. “What was that terrible loud noise? Is it pouring down rain?”
“I been trying to tell you! The pipe broke off, the water’s cut off, we gotta find a plumber! Are you listening?”
“I can’t think about this now! I’ll thing about it tomorrow,” Scarlett Helms said. “After all, tomorrow is another day!”
I put my soaking wet clothes in the sink and left Kurt Thompson a SOS message on his phone.
Plumber Russell Mahan came out the next morning and saved the day.
By the way Scarlett, all I want for Christmas is a water meter-T.