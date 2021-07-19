When I was a child it seemed that our summer break lasted for months and I do think we were out of school longer than children are today.
I think we got out before Memorial Day and didn’t go back until after Labor Day.
Now the kids are only out for two months. They don’t get out until the end of May and they get to enjoy June and July and then they are back at the beginning of August.
My grandson will start back to school August 4. That is only three weeks away which means I only have three more weekends.
During the summer my grandchildren can come over anytime they want and spend the night anytime they want.
I got three more weeks that they can spend the night and we can play and do whatever we want whenever we want.
I want more summer.
We got to go on vacation together, but I want to take another trip and I’m running out of time.
We haven’t spent enough time at the lake. We haven’t spent enough time camping. As far as I’m concerned, I haven’t spent enough time with them.
It feels like they just got out of school and now we are beginning to gather things to get ready to go back to school.
I wonder if Sawyer thinks this summer has gone by as fast as it feels to me.
I have a lot to do in the next three weeks.
Last summer was a bust and we didn’t even try to do that much. My grandchildren spent time at my house, but we didn’t go out and do anything.
This year, we haven’t been still.
There is one more trip I want to get in before they go back to school if there is any way I can get it worked in.
I am running out of summer and I don’t like it. I want another month.