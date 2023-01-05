I have the privilege every day to go to work at a job I love. It is an honor to be able to work with a great group of people who are dedicated to this newspaper and our community. This group of people work tirelessly to be the source of information for their community.
I believe in the newspaper and the role it serves in a community.
I believe that a strong community newspaper is vital to a strong community.
I believe the newspaper is the cheerleader for the great works of the people and businesses in our community.
I believe the newspaper is the best source to keep the public informed on the decisions that are being made by the City, County, and Educational leaders.
I believe the newspaper is the champion of causes that need to be brought to the public’s attention.
I believe a community newspaper can help businesses grow by marketing their products or services.
I believe the people who work every day, to bring you the best newspaper they can publish, and their love for this community is what keeps this newspaper strong.
In a seminar years ago, I heard a speaker say, “It is not our job to tell people what to think, it is our job to tell people what to think about”.
I believe that is true and we have the responsibility to be sure that each paper we publish makes you proud of the community you live in, gives you a sense of knowledge about what decisions are being made that will affect your life and your children’s lives and keeps you informed on the events and businesses in our community.
I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our community.
