bear

Bear in a sack.

 By David Helms Pontotoc Progress

I thought I was having a bad day until I saw this poor little bear stuffed in a garbage sack

Tossed to the curb. Out the door you go buddy.

Yesterday’s news! In with the cats, out with the Care Bears.

No more plastic polyester fuzz on my bed.

Spring cleaning starts with the red and white bear? What did I ever do to you? Gave you the best four months of my life!

That kid won’t take care of that dog.

This is what happens when you hit 65 and lose your starch.

Once you had the “right stuff “

Now your stuffing just sags and your eyes get bags.

Crepe skin is no bear’s, or editor’s, friend.

A fella gets a hernia and next thing you know he’s tossed in with the wet, stinky coffee grounds, the spaghetti leftovers and last week’s diapers.

I can just hear the Righteous Brothers (Tom who?) crooning:

You never close your eyes anymore when I kiss your lips,

And there’s no tenderness just because my seams have split

You’re trying hard not to show it

But Boo Boo, I hardly know you

You lost that loving’ feelin’

My booty’s on banana peelings,

You lost that loving feelin’

Christmas gone, gone, gone, whoa-oh

Now there’s no welcome look, I lost a button eye, cause of you

And now you’re starting to criticize a little fur I lose

It makes me just feel like crying,

Cause baby, my fur just needs dyeing

You lost that lovin' feelin’

Oh no, that dog’s t-teeing

You lost that lovin' feelin'

Pooh bear phone home, home, whoa-oh

Baby, baby, wear patches on my knees for you

If you would only love me like you used to do, yeah

We had a love, a love, a love a bear don't find everyday

So don't, don't, don't, recycle me today

Baby, baby, baby, baby

Don’t toss me out, out, out, out

Just need some Shout, Shout, Shout, Shout

Just need to scrub, put me in the tub

So bring me on back, get me out of this sack

So bring me on back, I’ll make you laugh

Bring back that lovin' feelin’

Whoa, this concrete’s steaming

My legs have lost their feeling

Circulation’s gone, gone, gone

Don’t turn that compactor on, whoa-oh

Bring back that lovin' feelin’

Salvation Army, hear me screaming

Bring back that lovin’ feelin’

Take me home, home, home — Whoa-oh!

david.helms@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus