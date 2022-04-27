A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Bear in a sack.
Managing Editor
I thought I was having a bad day until I saw this poor little bear stuffed in a garbage sack
Tossed to the curb. Out the door you go buddy.
Yesterday’s news! In with the cats, out with the Care Bears.
No more plastic polyester fuzz on my bed.
Spring cleaning starts with the red and white bear? What did I ever do to you? Gave you the best four months of my life!
That kid won’t take care of that dog.
This is what happens when you hit 65 and lose your starch.
Once you had the “right stuff “
Now your stuffing just sags and your eyes get bags.
Crepe skin is no bear’s, or editor’s, friend.
A fella gets a hernia and next thing you know he’s tossed in with the wet, stinky coffee grounds, the spaghetti leftovers and last week’s diapers.
I can just hear the Righteous Brothers (Tom who?) crooning:
You never close your eyes anymore when I kiss your lips,
And there’s no tenderness just because my seams have split
You’re trying hard not to show it
But Boo Boo, I hardly know you
You lost that loving’ feelin’
My booty’s on banana peelings,
You lost that loving feelin’
Christmas gone, gone, gone, whoa-oh
Now there’s no welcome look, I lost a button eye, cause of you
And now you’re starting to criticize a little fur I lose
It makes me just feel like crying,
Cause baby, my fur just needs dyeing
You lost that lovin' feelin’
Oh no, that dog’s t-teeing
You lost that lovin' feelin'
Pooh bear phone home, home, whoa-oh
Baby, baby, wear patches on my knees for you
If you would only love me like you used to do, yeah
We had a love, a love, a love a bear don't find everyday
So don't, don't, don't, recycle me today
Baby, baby, baby, baby
Don’t toss me out, out, out, out
Just need some Shout, Shout, Shout, Shout
Just need to scrub, put me in the tub
So bring me on back, get me out of this sack
So bring me on back, I’ll make you laugh
Bring back that lovin' feelin’
Whoa, this concrete’s steaming
My legs have lost their feeling
Circulation’s gone, gone, gone
Don’t turn that compactor on, whoa-oh
Salvation Army, hear me screaming
Bring back that lovin’ feelin’
Take me home, home, home — Whoa-oh!
david.helms@djournal.com
David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress.
Updated: April 27, 2022 @ 3:46 am
A receipt was sent to your email.