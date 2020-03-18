I saw a t-shirt that said “Kicking butt and forgetting names!”
The last time I remembered my wife’s name is when that Baptist preacher said, “Do you Janet, take this man……. But I do remember that after she said “I do” the preacher asked “are you sure?” I don’t remember his name but I know I didn’t like him.
It best to get awkward circumstances out in the open. So I always wear a button that reads: “I forgot your name as soon as you said it, my name is ….. uh, uh….”
Hey man, hey dude, hey friend, hey buddy, hey pal, Long time no see, hey what’s up, hey stranger……..
I’m not sure what my condition is called but now when people tell me their name I reply, “No that’s not right.”
I go to short term memory loss support group. We sit in assigned seats because it makes things more comfortable to see a familiar looking stranger.
Have you seen that sticky note I wrote so I can remember what to buy at the store?
Last night I dreamed I was an old stove and I couldn’t remember if they turned me off or not.
My mind went blank and no one carries my refill cartridge anymore.
I forgot how to fasten my seat belt. But then it clicked. But that doesn’t work with names.
Until further word, everyone’s name has been redacted.
I went to a hearing doctor. He said “walls have ears and ears have walls. At your age both are irreversible.”
I bought all my friends name tags. But we’re all too old to remember to wear them.
A high school classmate asked me my name. I told him I needed an easier question.
Janet and I have been married so long we no longer know what the other one is thinking.
This younger generation can’t remember names either. If they don’t remember a name they just take them to Starbucks and see what name they type and stick on the cup.
The other day an attendant stopped me in the hospital parking lot and told me it was for badge holders only. I told him I did have a bad shoulder.
These expensive smart phones ain’t worth poop. I asked Siri what someone’s name is and she couldn’t remember either.
If you see a familiar face and you’re too embarrassed to ask their name, just point your cell phone at them and say, “Siri, what’s my friend’s name?” You will share a laugh and hopefully they will remind you who they are. That’s your only hope of not talking to a stranger for 20 minutes.
My wife is “Wonder Woman.” She wonders where she put her keys. She wonders where her purse is. She wonders where her phone is. She even wonders why she married me. That’s easy. So I can help her hunt for all that stuff she loses.
The only good thing about having such a bad memory is I don’t remember watching the “Green Mile,” “Back to the Future,” “The Wedding Crashers,” and “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” 1,700 times.
My memory is so bad I ask Jason Bourne if he knows peoples’ names.
Ole Dr. Wood and I were having lunch and we couldn’t remember the name of a movie. I asked the waitress, “What’s the name of the movies with the Hobbits who have hair on the bottom of their feet?” The “Lord of the Rings” she replied.
One of my favorite all time songs is Jim Weatherly’s “Loving you is just an old Hobbit.”
My memory is terrible but it’s not all bad. I’m always meeting new friends and my wife lets me wrap my own presents.
I don’t know why my children call my lack of memory “senior moments.” I can remember every moment of 1973-1974, my senior year in high school. It’s just the past 74 names I can’t recall.