Before the day that I turned 62 I had big plans. I was going to be like a mini tornado in my house and get everything cleaned up. I was going to have my bedside table all spruced up and looking like Christmas and I was going to have the kitchen somewhat in order. My biggest plans for that day was to go to mama’s house and spend the night.
So on the weekend before my birthday I got busy getting the living room in order so we could get the tree up. Jon did the broad strokes, he swept and mopped the floor while I did the fine cleaning; washing every little thing up. I started at one side of the living room and took orange cleaning water to everything.
Once the trash was all bagged and ready to go to the road I told Jon he needed to go get his boat that he built to the pool. He and Minnie needed some outdoor time together.
While they were gone, I continued cleaning soon coming to the fire place. I scooped all the ashes out of the bottom, and got to the point that I had to get the cast iron fire grate out of the way so I could clean the back part of the fire place.
I headed out of the door with the handy grate intending to put it on the ground outside and wash it down with the water hose, knowing the ashes would fertilize the yard well. Something happened. I don’t know what. But I slipped on the bottom step which caused me to throw my arms out to balance myself and gravity took charge immediately. The fire grate hit the sidewalk just before my foot and fell against my right calf pinning it momentarily against the bottom step. Once I caught my breath on my hands and knees I rolled over and looked at said leg that was already a nice shade of purple and blue.
I left the grate where it was and hobbled into the house, determined to finish the bottom of the fire place. I scooped all the ashes out and got them to the garden. When Jon got back home I explained my dilemma and told him he had to move the fire grate for me, “please.”
After he removed the instrument of pain he treated me like a kindergartner and asked, “Now what did we learn from this mama?”
And like a kindergartener I hung my head and says, “Wait until you get home next time to move the fire grate.”
“Very good,” he replied.
Another lesson I learned? Never take your leg to a cast iron fire grate battle. Cast iron wins every time.
So the week was spent me trying to take it easy on a bruised and battered leg. I slowed down on the house cleaning, but was still able to get some things in order. I took my birthday and the day after off of work. It was great!
The morning of my birthday I was greeted with a battery operated ribbon light all around my bathroom mirror and my dear son had scribbled a message with white glass chalk. Extra! Extra! Read all about it! The Cardinal Lady turns another Year older! Happy Birthday! I Love You Mom! How could a day start any better? I spent it taking it easy and making sure Jon had a fresh pot of tea ready when he came in from working at the school.
Along about three thirty in the afternoon, we went to mama and daddy’s house. She had soup simmering on the stove when we came up. The living room was all decorated with her little village houses everywhere. The tree was twinkling from the corner and her lights on the front porch were waiting on dark for her to plug them up.
She stirred up a pan of cornbread and we soon gathered around to eat. It was at this point that I could show daddy what happened to my leg.
He chuckled and turned to Jon, “Don’t let her fool you, son,” he quipped. “She really tried to get a tattoo and it messed up.” We all laughed.
“Actually she gave herself a tattoo and it messed up,” mama said. When the chuckles and laughter died down again daddy said grace over our meal. The warmth and love surrounded me like a joyous blanket.
After supper daddy stirred up some coffee and I blew out candles on an angel food cake and we had cake and strawberries and whipped cream. Mom and I enjoyed conversation at the table while dad and Jon watched tv in the living room.
I poured a second cup of coffee and mom and I joined the men. It was a great way to turn 62. Maybe no more tattoos will mess up the rest of my Christmas plans.
P.S. Four special people in my life have gone on to heaven in the past week. Mr. Terry Moore, Mr. Charles Austin, Ms. Frances Sneed and Mr. Quay Bland. All of these people have given to our community in their own special way. We are richer and better off for them being here. I will miss them all and pray for their families as they face their first Christmas without their smiling faces.
