I just love ‘community’ Saturdays. Toward the end of the week last week Jon told me that he was going to see the musical that the Pontotoc High School students were putting on, The Lion King Jr. I also had something to do that morning, the second annual color run was at the elementary school.
I asked him Friday if I could tag along with him to the musical after I covered the color run event. He readily agreed.
Saturday morning he woke up before me and while I was opening my eyes over my black coffee, he said he had to go put up a curtain on the stage at the theater for the upcoming play.
“I’ll meet you at the color run so I can see the start of it,” he said.
So while he put up his curtain I finished my waking up, turned the chickens out and headed for the school.
If you’ve never been at a color run you should go just once. It is a whole family event. Well those who enjoy running and getting colored chalk powder thrown on them and those who enjoy watching it happen. I’m in the watching it happen crowd.
Just before the start of the run each participant had a pack of color and at the count of three it was thrown in the air. Soon I was covered with a cloud of colored dust. It was fun. I stepped out of the fog and was able to get a few more pictures of the folks getting off to the race.
Jon and I went down to the street by Reeder’s Farm supply and took more pictures of the folks and then went to the Jr. High Auditorium.
The play was excellent. Now these kids have come a long way in the area of lights and sound and the ability to put on a production.
I helped backstage in my junior and senior plays back in the day. A day or two ago. Okay, back in the very late 70s. 1970s that is. We had lights and a curtain and props and that was about it.
Today there is back lighting, music coming from laptops, the kids are miked up so that they don’t have to shout. It was amazing. Almost just like watching the Disney Lion King all over again, but with the neat twist of having a live audience to laugh at the jokes. I truly enjoyed it. I realized after it was over that Jon went to support some of the kids who had participated in the plays at the Main with him in the past. So if you missed it, you missed a treat.
There is another community Saturday coming up this weekend. The PCT will present their spring production at the Main called “You Can’t Be Too Careful,” in agreement with Poineer Productions.
You will enjoy the antics of four sweet ladies who will tickle your funny bones and bless your heart. For more information please see the full cast picture on page 16A of this newspaper.
And guess what? There is another community Saturday coming up on April 9 when the kids will go to the Howard Stafford park and spend the morning hunting Easter eggs and enjoying hotdogs. So mark your calendars and get out and enjoy the community events coming up. Happy Community Saturday!