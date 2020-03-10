These past few days we honored two men in our community who have contributed to the well being of our community and state in different ways. One quite publicly and the other rather privately.
Both Judge Jimmy Roberts and PEPA General Manager gave of themselves and their time, one in discerning the law and the other in keeping the lights on in our community.
Now Mr. Jimmy and I go back a long ways together. He is kin to us on the Bishop side of our family and he loved my granddaddy Hoyte Sanders very much.
I remember the day he brought a sack of quarters to Granddaddy at their golden anniversary party. Both Grandmama and Mr. Jimmy’s mama’s were in the hospital at the same time and granddad said he spent many a quarter calling him during that time when folks called down to the hospital to try to find him. “We are even now, Hoyte,” he said and they both laughed.
That is Mr. Jimmy’s way, always remembering his friends and always having something to share that will put those in the room in laughter.
I wish my granddaddy could have been here this past week and sat in the courtroom with me. I know we would have had a wonderful time talking later Friday about Mr. Jimmy and all the fun they had in those days.
My sister, Cindy Lou and her dear husband, Mike Franks sat behind me as we listened to those who know Mr. Jimmy the best share about him and of him.
Judge Paul Funderburk was visibly somber when he recalled a statement from Mr. Jimmy over the phone the day before. “You said this was the funeral of your career. This is not a funeral … it is a celebration and appreciation of your many contributions during your entire life. The legacy of your career is just beginning.”
Former classmate Judge Glen Davidson said Mr. Jimmy loved the state of Mississippi and Pontotoc County.
Perhaps Judge Malski summed up Mr. Jimmy better than any of them. “When there were set backs, he didn’t respond in bitterness, when where were successes there was no pride. In the book of Ecclesiastes [chapter 3, verse 1] it says ‘To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven:’. Jimmy will have more seasons and we need to make him a part of those.”
Gary Carnathan said Mr. Jimmy’s respect is statewide. He said there was a judge in a Delta courtroom that he appeared before one time who told him he was trying to pattern his judgeship after Mr. Jimmy. “He has enriched people’s lives more than he knows.”
The circuit judge from the seventeenth circuit court district, Mr. Smith Murphy V told the judge he has been at all his milestones in life. “And I was there last year when they unveiled your portrait. At that time you said you standing on the back porch looking at the twilight of your career, and sooner or later that’s going to get here. When my twilight comes I can only hope I have been half as helpful as you have.”
Retired Circuit Judge Fred Wicker put the crowd in stitches by saying “I’m the cleanup man.” And then summed up the whole of the day by saying “He’s been wonderful judge and a wonderful person to have in the county.
And as a special bookend on the day, if you will, even the youngsters in school look up to Mr. Jimmy because one of them, Easton Carter, chose to dress up as Mr. Jimmy for his famous person Friday.
So turn on the back porch light Mr. Jimmy, many people still want to hear what you have to say.
And speaking of keeping lights on, if it weren’t for Mr. Chuck many of us would be in the dark. Now I know he has a slew of men and women under him that do what it takes to get out there and keep the electricity flowing.
But I have heard his voice out in the middle of the night helping trace down an electrical problem when he could just stay at home and let the “youngsters” take care of it.
He has always been a hands on leader and not sent them out without him being there to help lead the charge, so to speak. Just last month when sparks flew from the lines in front of the Progress office, it was Mr. Chuck who popped out of the office to find out where the problem was.
One thing some of you might not know about Mr. Chuck is he sings a mean bass. He can throw those notes as low as I’ve heard anybody. Now one of his dear friends from school told him one time that he shouldn’t quit his day job when he heard him sing, but at the reception this past Sunday, that friend told Mr. Chuck that he can quit his day job to sing. That sent the crowd in stitches.
Mr. Chuck and I have always been friends throughout these years as I’ve reported on various and sundry things from PEPA. He has always been articulate and made sure he thought much and spoke carefully.
I like what Dr. David Hamilton, his pastor from West Heights, said about light. “When the light comes on the darkness goes away. Light is stronger than dark.”
And just as the light dispels the darkness, it was Mr. Chuck’s smile that dispelled the hurts of some of my days. I’m going to miss seeing him come and go each day come the end of June. I’m going to miss his smile. I’m going to miss his calm and quiet spirit.
But I wish him the best as he spends his back porch time with his grandchildren. I’ll just have to make sure Mr. Frankie keeps his electricity going.