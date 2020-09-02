On August 1, 2020, my son Collin celebrated his 35th birthday.
It was August 1, 1985, when he was born around 5 p.m. that afternoon in the maternity ward at the Tupelo Hospital.
Back then the maternity ward was relatively small. I remember there being only two rooms.
There was a chalk board on the wall in the hall and Janet Helms’ name was on that board with another expectant mom who was also having contractions.
While Janet was giving birth I watched “Bringing Up Baby” on the tv. Cary Grant and Katherine Hepburn were wonderful. So was Janet.
There was no gender reveal parties back then. Janet and I didn’t have a clue if we were having a boy or a girl. I was so happy and proud to have a little boy and I still love him dearly.
Those feet you see in the picture are Collin’s. The sweetest nurse, Suzan Leeper Roye , brought him in for a 1 a.m. feeding. She helped us get his footprints on that disposable hospital gown I was wearing.
I’ve lost thousands of golf balls since then, but I’ve managed to hold on to that precious keepsake.
The sonogram photo you see was taken of my daughter Madison in April 1989. She was born September 28, 1989. If you look close you can see a tiny cell phone in one hand and a Starbucks cup in the other.
She stole my heart that afternoon but my restitution has been her endless love of life (and shoes).
About six weeks ago it was revealed that she’s expecting a baby boy in February.
About three weeks ago I received a video message. She had been to the doctor and they recorded the baby’s heartbeat.
It was beating 155 beats per minute— almost as fast as mine.
The sound of his tiny heart beating was like thunder to my ears. I will never forget that sound and that moment.
When Collin and Madison were babies I would wake up if they turned over in the baby bed. Many was the night that I got out of bed and bent down close to them to make sure they were still breathing.
My sweet mother shared with me that she often did the same thing when me and my two sisters were babies.
A dear friend of mine shared with me several years ago that she had suffered two miscarriages. “I have two babies that I can’t wait to see for the first time when I get to Heaven,” she exclaimed. For the first time in my life I was speechless. Tears ran down her face (mine too) . A mother’s love is the most powerful force on earth.
The opportunity I’ve had for years to share columns and editorials with you folks is a blessing that I don’t take lightly.
God has laid it on my heart to ask for your prayers for this country and the issue of abortion.
I believe with every fiber of my soul that life begins at conception. God told the prophet Jeremiah, “Even before I formed you in your mother’s womb, I knew you.”
Each and every life is a sacred gift from God. That includes black lives, white lives and certainly the lives of unborn babies.
We must seek to protect all human life: the unborn, the child, the adult, and the aged.
I sought help from the words of the late Rev. Billy Graham.
Graham wrote, “ The Bible makes it clear that God holds the unborn infant not as a piece of superfluous biological tissue, but as a person created by Him for life. The psalmist said, “For you created me in my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb… My frame is not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place. When I was woven together in the depths of the earth, your eyes saw my unformed body. All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.” (Psalm 139:13, 15-16). God expressed a similar truth to the prophet Jeremiah: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations” (Jeremiah 1:5)
"When Mary, the virgin mother of Jesus, visited her cousin Elizabeth who was pregnant with John the Baptist, we are told that Elizabeth declared to Mary, “As soon as the sound of your greeting reached my ears, the baby in the my womb leaped for joy” (Luke 1:44). This is a clear indication that infant was a person, not just a piece of tissue,” Graham said.
I too have heard the thunder from the tiniest of hearts. I can hear it all the way from Nashville, Tennessee.