Recently I was searching for an obituary in an old volume of the Pontotoc Progress. I saw a picture of my great-grandmother’s house. It had suffered fire damage and the person who took the picture just took the very end of the front of the house. It was the back of the house that had the most damage from the fire. The picture conjured up memories that came wafting down the corridors of time.
When I was a child coming to Pontotoc meant I would get to spend time with the generations of my family that lived on South Liberty Street. There was grandmama and granddaddy Bernice and Hoyte Sanders, Maw Vyrtle Sanders and great-great grandmother Mama Jenny Carpenter Aron.
Somewhere amongst all of daddy’s thousands of historical moments he has captured of our family there is a picture of me and Mama Jenny when I was about two or three. I don’t remember that summer afternoon but something deep within me stirs and links me to that nurturing moment.
There we are silently enjoying the afternoon as she holds me in her lap. Her glasses reflect the bright sunshine coming in through the screen and window as I lay against her flower print dress.
We were generations apart. Five of them. But she was giving me something that I believe children in this generation are sadly missing. Time. Her loving touch. Her quiet spirit.
It is no wonder we have children that are growing up on the edge of their nerves with ulcers. They are constantly driven to do something all the time. There is no time to slow down and climb in the lap of an older person and be told they are loved and forgiven of whatever they ask. They are being baby sat by phone games and whatever else comes across the little box they hold in their hands and hardly ever hear the voice of the past generations or feel the touch of their hand.
There is something about that farthest generation of motherhood that a girl remembers. The picture of me and mama Jenny speaks volumes. I looked through the years of hopes and dreams and laugher and tears that is reflected on her face. Time had traced fronds of gray on her hair and creased her cheeks into pleasant wrinkles that crinkled into a quiet smile just for me.
Her hands showed the wear and tear of time. Time spent scrubbing dishes, pinning thousands of diapers on babies and on the clothes line, washing clothes on a rub board and in an old upright wringer type washing machine, sweeping floors, hoeing a garden, baking cakes and cornbread and wiping tears from our eyes.
Her voice was flavored with those years of wisdom. I always wished I could have had a little more time with her. But as these years have marched on since her arrival in heaven, I’ve come to realize how much of herself she did impart on those generations behind her. Recently I shared with my girls on Wednesday night that the admonition “children obey your parents” lives long after your parents are gone. If they tell you how to live right and do right disobedience to their teaching brings consequences as surely as if you were at home under their authority.
Mama Jenny had tenacity and grit. She left a legacy of loyalty in the face of unsurmountable odds. Her quiet influence in the family has outlived her years. She taught by example how to walk through the fire.
And now, years later when I am faced with a tough challenge, I think of Mama Jenny and how she lived life and loved her children to the fifth generation.
And sometimes when I don’t wan to respond gracefully or quietly, I think of that dear lady who gave me her quiet touch.
I am reminded that life is hurrying on and it is my turn to nurture and love those behind me with her same gentle spirit and quiet attitude. It is a responsibility that I pray I never take lightly, for you never know when you spend the last moments with the ones that God has given you the privilege of calling family.