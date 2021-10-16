It snowed at my house the first Saturday of the month. Didn't it snow at yours? I smiled all the way down the driveway picking my way through the strips of tissue paper that were artfully strung across it. It was like having well placed snow.
My sister from Aberdeen came to visit mama a couple of days before her reunion on October 3, so that meant the first cousins and first cousins once removed were together and ready to instigate some fun times together.
I got wind of the project when Jon said we needed to put Sissy Girl up. So we shut the hound dog up in the out room and moved the kittens to another place.
Jon and I settled down in our bedrooms with most of the lights in the house turned off.
When I switched my lamp off, I noticed a light shining in my window, and I knew our yard was being visited. The reflection of the light danced across the curtain. I just couldn’t resist it. I went to my chair and peeked out.
I saw the two girls by the light of their cell phones in the yard. I settled back in my bed excited and giggling. It was like Christmas Eve. I dozed a little bit, then was wide awake.
I went to the hall and realized there were no more lights on the lawn. Our Lizzie dog was in the house so I went to the door with her.
A swagging curtain of tissue greeted me when I switched on the yellow light. I laughed, then grabbed my phone and went outside for a walk.
My car was decorated, the dog house was mummified with tissue and the driveway had little swoops and swirls that I had to climb through.
As I was taking my picture a pair of yellow eyes glinted in my flash. My Joshua cat followed me down the driveway wondering what all that stuff was in his way. He came up to me meowing questioningly. Doesn’t your cat meow at you questioningly?
Anyway, I picked him up as we admired the skill it took to make the tissue swag like a gate.
I went back to the house through the yard and when I got to the swing I saw that they had used the tissue to write LOL on the grass.
I was glad I got out and snapped a few pictures because the rain brought most of the tissue down. Sunday morning there were long white icicles hanging from the trees. I showed Jon the pictures I took. We saw another message in the grass but couldn’t make it out.
Sissy Girl likes to play with tissue so she was kept entertained jerking the strips down from the trees and bushes.
When we got to mamas house that afternoon Amee’s daughter, Amaris asked if we enjoyed our surprise and I told her we did.
“Did you understand our messages?” She asked. I told her the rain kept us from reading one of them. “Levi did that one,” she said. Her brother, our dear little red headed Levi.
She said that it read: ‘You got rolled.’ I grinned.
Later on in the afternoon little Sophie came to me with her bright smile and asked if we liked our surprise in our yard, and I thanked her for it.
You see, it’s all about attitude. I’m glad they feel the freedom to come to my yard and have fun. These memories will last a life time. And I hope they will always enjoy coming and making it snow in Aunt Gina’s yard.