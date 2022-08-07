I listened to the ocean waves as they crashed to the shore in the late afternoon sun. I heaped up some sand and began moulding it, creating a mini castle scene compete with secret steps and a little look out to the ocean.
I sighed with contentment. This was our last night out. We would be packing up the car and trekking back home from the Gulf Coast the next day.
It had been a wonderful three days. I watched Jon cast his net trying to get some little bait fish to use to catch the bigger fish. The fishermen down there on the back bay of Ocean Springs said the water was too hot so the fish, small and great just weren’t moving.
But that didn’t stop us from having fun trying. We wet our hooks in the water and just enjoyed listening to the wind blow in the trees swaying the old Spanish moss that hung like long hair from the oaks. A kingfisher came up and eyed Jon’s little fish hungrily with beady little eyes. Jon didn’t disappoint him.
I told Jon I wanted to go to Pascagoula on Wednesday because last year we didn’t get to spend long because of the rain. We thought it was going to run us in this time, but it hovered along the shoreline out in the ocean so we fished from the pier then went to the park and spent some time sitting under the trees.
I grinned at this man-boy of mine. “There was a time you wouldn’t even leave the pier to come up here,” I said.
He grinned. “I remember that year.” He fished on the dock all the day long. I had to carry his sandwich and drink to him.
We watched the gulls skitter on the ground wishing we had food to toss out to them. All we had was sweet tea. Jon decided he’d see if he could trick the little black and white sea birds. He threw a piece of ice out, and they hungrily scurried to it and fought over it.
I laughed at them. They had an ocean of fish out there to catch and they were up here fighting over a chunk of ice.
I shared a little memory with Jon. “One year when we were here you told me that you would bring me back to Pascagoula to bury me since I liked this place so well.” He laughed. It’s amazing what years do to little boys dreams when they grow up to be men.
Our day ended Wednesday with a supper at Steve’s Marina in Long Beach and then we went back to the beach at Ocean Springs for our last night out. As I shaped the crystalic dirt I reflected over the days spent in this lovely place.
We met several sweet people along the way. Like the lady with the short blonde hair who kept the Country Inns and Suites hotel clean where we stayed there in Ocean Springs. She was always busy cleaning one part of the hotel or another and she always had a kind word and a smile for us every time we came and went.
There was another sweet soul beside the waters at Pascagoula who, with her husband, brought her great grandson to play. She gets up at 4 a.m. to welcome him into her home so her granddaughter can go to work at the shipyards.
I met another lady who said she often longs to leave the coast, but when she comes and looks at the ocean, the waters keep her, even though she knows they can get angry at times. She was worried about her mama, so we stopped and said a little prayer together.
And then I met a woman who is raising three children alone. She is instilling in them the sense of responsibility they must have to go on in this old world.
Four ladies from four different backgrounds, and yet they have that steel magnolia quality about them that blends them like sisters.
As the gulls called in the wind overhead, I patted my last wall into place; I examined my masterpiece and had Jon take my picture. I smiled at the camera and I knew that long after I left I’d remember their voices that would lap at my soul like the ocean waves on the shore behind me.
