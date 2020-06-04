If you read the article in last week’s Pontotoc Progress by Regina Butler, then you know that I am the new Mississippi State University Extension Agent for Pontotoc County.
I’m so honored to have the opportunity to work in this position. I’m excited to be back working in Pontotoc, not just because I live here, but because I know how friendly everyone is in Pontotoc County. When my husband, Chuck, and I first moved to Pontotoc, it seemed that everyone we met would ask the same series of questions – “Where are you from?, Where do you live?, and Do you have a garden?” These questions would typically be followed by “We would love for you to visit our church!”.
We decided to visit all the churches we had been invited to attend. It took us quite a few Sundays to make it to all those churches and they were all very welcoming.
We also planted a garden just so we could say “yes” when people asked us if we had one. We went to the local Extension Office to get brochures on gardening and preserving vegetables. Mrs. Louise Daniels was always so friendly and helpful. In our first garden, Chuck planted five rows of cucumbers – big mistake! He has not been allowed to plant a cucumber plant since.
To tell you a little about myself, I have a Bachelor’s Degree in Home Economics with an emphasis in Dietetics, a Master’s degree in Wellness with a minor in counseling, and a Doctoral degree in Educational Leadership with an emphasis in Higher Education.
I have worked at Pontotoc Hospital and at the North Mississippi Regional Center in Oxford as a Clinical Dietitian, the Institute of Child Nutrition at the University of Mississippi as a Program Specialist, and Delta State University as an Associate Professor and Director of the Coordinated Program in Nutrition and Dietetics. While working at the Institute of Child Nutrition at Ole Miss, I learned to appreciate the dedicated work of the many child nutrition professionals who work in our schools and child care facilities. I hope to have the opportunity to network with the area child nutrition staff again.
Beth Youngblood and Jane Chamblee have told me how enthusiastic the local homemaker’s clubs are. I’m especially looking forward to getting to know these ladies and learning more about each club.
As a parent of two former 4-H’ers and the wife of a 4-H’er, I’ve seen first-hand the positive impact that 4-H can have on young people. Before I began working away from home during the week at Delta State, my husband and I were leaders of a special projects 4-H club known as the Pontotoc Engineering and Technology 4-H Club.
During those years, several of our club members competed at State 4-H Club Congress and then competed and sometimes placed at the National 4-H Engineering, Science and Leadership Event at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. One year in particular, Mississippi had eight contestants at Purdue, and four were members of our Engineering and Technology Club at Pontotoc. My husband, my two sons and I are all Lifetime Members of the Mississippi 4-H Volunteer Leaders Association, and my husband is a member and past president of the Mississippi 4-H State Advisory Council.
Pontotoc County Extension has a rich history of such dedicated Extension Agents that I can remember or have been told about, such as Lillian Hicks, Cecil Randle, Ernest Weatherly, Leonard Slade, Barbara Frost Guin, George William Gilliam, Louise Daniels, Danny Reed, Marte Rayburn, Ivory Lyles, Sharon Griffin Nettles, Charles Wilson, James E. Nail, Jackie Courson, Martha Stegall, Rhonda Robertson, Gale Chrestman, Angie Chrestman, Sherry Thompson, Linda Mitchell, Ricky Ferguson, Carla Stanford, and Beth Youngblood.
These are the individuals that I remember or have been told about, but we also appreciate the service of those I may not be aware of. They deserve much credit for their guidance and dedication. Although not presently in Pontotoc County, Angie Chrestman and Linda Mitchell are still working for MSU Extension. I look forward to working with the many Extension projects and events with our current Pontotoc County leadership team of Jane Chamblee, Tamara Farr, and James Shannon.