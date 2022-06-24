I am blessed to have celebrated another Father’s Day with my dad.
My Dad was relatively young when he and mother started a family at the tender age of 20.
They had four children that all turned out to be pretty good people. That is a sign they did something right.
I had a great Dad that was there to support me in everything I wanted to do. He was at every ball game I played or even if I sat on the bench he was in the stands to cheer on our team. He traveled where ever we were playing and never missed a game.
When I got interested in horses, he bought me a horse and took me all over the countryside for me to compete.
Some of my fondest memories growing up was when the family would go to the lake and my Dad would be out in the lake with us, playing in the water, teaching all of us how to swim and how to dive.
Dad is still going to watch every ballgame and event that any of the great grandchildren are involved in.
He has become Papaw to all the other children playing on any of the teams.
I now get to see my son with his children and marvel at the great father he is. His children love him so much that they both get excited to see daddy when he gets home from work.
His daughter, Millie is by his side and is his happy helper with anything he is doing.
When we have family gatherings and I watch all these fathers in our family with their children it warms my heart and I realize we have the next generation coming up with fathers who raise their children to be respectful and are taught to love God and they all have role models to show them what dads are supposed to be.
To all the Fathers that love their children, protect them and help them grow and succeed in life, thank you.