I just love the fair because I get to see and talk to a lot of people from all over Pontotoc county. The smiles on the faces of the children and adults alike just warms my heart. It is a time when life slows down and folks spend time looking at each other rather than the phone.
Cows moo, chickens cluck and rooster crow and the sheep bleat mingling with the laughter and conversation. It’s like a big family reunion under the tin roof.
If you missed the first day at the fair you missed a treat. The barn was full of cows and kids and parents and grandparents enjoying watching the children lead their cows and set them up just right while they kept their eye on the judge.
I was especially tickled to get to take pictures of J.D. Chism while he showed his cow. When that boy was just four years old I took a picture of him running a stick through the saw dust outside the cow arena, so it’s no surprise that he now spends a lot of time inside the arena.
But that comes natural with him, you see he is the grandson of Margaret and the late Wade Stegall, so cow blood just runs naturally in his veins. His mama and daddy are Mark and Audra Chism.
I made a big splash on the scene when I started my photography round because I was going to get near the arena beside the table where they announce everything, sorta out of the way of everybody. First thing I did was knock wires everywhere. But I redeemed myself by holding the wire for the microphone just right so the fella could announce the winners of that round. You see there is a short in the microphone wire from being held so much and it has to be held just right for the sound to come through. I believe they need a microphone with a long cord donation from somebody.
Now the lady of the hour was the dear soul that had to keep the arena clean for those that were showing their livestock. You know that Saturday had a heat index of 107 degrees, well the cows knew it too, and so did a.k.a. Queen Jamie as she kept her scepter that was in the shape of a plastic barn rake, busy keeping the floor of the cow castle clean so the 4Hers wouldn’t step in more than they bargained for. It was a tough hot job and I appreciate her doing it!
By the time you read this, if you read it on Wednesday, the buckaroo rodeo will be over, but you can enjoy family night at the fair tonight and a whole host of other things throughout the rest of the week, including the chance to put your money down on your favorite high school band when the battle of the bands gets underway on Thursday. Don’t forget to peek into the yellow homemakers building and see all the things that were entered into the contests this year. Kiddos can get up and personal with all kinds of animals at the petting zoo.
Friday the Pretty Cow contest will commence at 7 p.m., no I’m not entering, but I am judging along two important doctors. That would be Dr. Ken Hester and Dr. David Hamilton. And the weekend will conclude with the rodeo Frida night, lamb as well as the dairy show on Saturday topped off by Wild West action of the rodeo.
So come take a peek at the time and effort that goes into the fun at the fair, and make sure you thank all the people who put a lot of time, effort and SWEAT into making it happen.