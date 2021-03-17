As a child, our parents would take us to the zoo in Memphis at least a couple times each year. Back in the day, in the center of the zoo was Monkey Island, an enclosure that filled with monkeys. I could almost see Tarzan out on Monkey Island as Tarzan was our standard Saturday morning show to watch. Tarzan was always in the middle of a bunch of monkeys.
We were able to feed the monkeys and as matter of fact we could feed several of the animals.
Things have changed at the zoo but one thing has not changed and that is how much I enjoy the zoo.
Our family went to the zoo during Spring Break last week and spent the entire day seeing every animal and exhibit there.
My grandson, Sawyer, took over the map and made sure we saw everything that was to see and kept us on track as to which direction to go.
I don’t remember being so tired at the end of the day at the zoo when I was a child.
In case you want to know, it takes 7,564 steps to cover the Memphis Zoo.
My daughter-in-law and I both had on watches that will track your steps and had almost the exact same count.
Watching my grandchildren’s excitement was a memory to cherish, but I am just a big kid when it comes to the zoo.
I don’t care how many times I go, I enjoy watching those magnificent animals, large and small and admiring the beauty of each one.
We got to watch the Sea Lions show and their performance did not disappointment.
I can’t get my dog trained to do tricks, I can’t image how long it took them to train the sea lions.
The big cats decided to gain the attention of everyone in the park as he began to roar. I’m not sure the distance that roar could be heard, but that would not be a sound you want to hear in the wild.
What a great day of making memories with my little family.