I remember reading a book in grade school entitled I Should Have Stayed in Bed. It was the story of a boy who just couldn’t get anything right and decided he just should have stayed in bed. That’s the way I felt last week.
It was one more week. My emotions were on a tearful high because it was spring and I was remembering my dear nephew who died exactly 23 months ago. Those days falling exactly like they did and being Easter weekend as well just made for a hard time.
And no matter how I tried to get myself in gear and pay attention to things, it just seemed like everything that I did went awry. And some of the mistakes went into print for all 10,000 of you to read it.
I caught the first mistake after we had already sent the pages off to press and they were in the process of being printed Tuesday afternoon. I’d named the sweet fella that works at Reeders Farm Supply with the wrong name. He is Kenneth Farr and not Kevin. I rolled my eyes at myself. I should have stayed in bed.
Soooo I went by Reeder's to let him know ahead of time so he could be expecting to see a wrong name. I walked up to the window and he asked me what I needed. “I don’t need anything right now,” I replied. Usually I’m ordering 50 pounds of chicken scratch and a bag of sunflower seeds.
However, this time I rocked back and forth on my feet and placed my hands on the counter and lowered my head bending my lips into a wry smile while I glanced up at him.
“What’s wrong?” He asked. “Why are you grinning like that?”
“I came to bless and confess,” I admitted. He looked at me questioningly.
“I gave you the wrong name in the newspaper article that you will read tomorrow. I called you Kevin instead of Kenneth.” He laughed out loud.
“Don’t worry about that,” he returned. “I’ve been called Kevin, Terry and every other name. I answer to all of them,” then he laughed some more.
“I am so sorry,” I said. And then he told me not to give it another thought and not worry about it.
So I got that one cleared.
I love my boss Lisa Bryant. We have been friends since she came to work at the Pontotoc Progress in August of 1991, just before my Jonathan was born. Over these years she wandered out to a couple of other places to work but come back to her roots here in Pontotoc.
Through the years we have gotten to know each others families. My sisters and the grandnieces and nephew are in and out of here, and her brothers and sisters have been in and out as well. So we know each other pretty well, or so I thought.
Sometimes without really meaning to I can get her in the hottest water with her family. Like last week, I took a picture of her great nephew Tucker, but assigned his direct lineage to his granddaddy, Scotty, rather than his daddy, Jeremy.
As I stepped in the office Wednesday morning she called to me from her desk. “Regina, who is Tucker’s daddy?” she asked. And then it dawned on me what I did.
Ohhhh dear. I hung my head as I sat in the chair in front of her. Two mis-named people in one week, is all my brain would tell me. I should have stayed in bed. So I apologized to her and then scurried to my phone to text her nephew Jeremy and admit to my mistake.
“Hey, I am in trouble,” I wrote. “I called you your daddy in the article. I am sooooo sorry. Please don’t give Lisa a hard time. It is not her fault.”
“I’m not upset at all,” he wrote back. He punctuated it with two bright yellow laughing faced emoji’s with tears coming out of their eyes.
So I got my conscious cleared with him as well. One thing is for sure, no matter how hard you try, mistakes will come and it is neat to know that there is a community of family that is willing to forgive and move on.
Editor’s note: The book I Should Have Stayed in Bed was written in 1965 by Joan M. Lexau.