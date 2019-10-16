Daddy, how is it that you are 81? The years have come and gone so quickly. I remember when granddad was celebrating that many years on this earth.
But I know the time hasn’t dampened your spirit of fun and enjoyment of family. I watched you this past week as you hovered about your children and grandchildren while sister Sara was visiting from Virgina. Mama had her family reunion in the front yard and we enjoyed visiting and talking.
As I reflected on your birthday, I couldn’t help but remember the fun days of the past.
When you were 50, I thought you were OLD until now when I’m looking at my last year in the 50s.
Anyway, I was kind enough to give you an “extra” set of upper false teeth. I’d found them when some men were taking apart the back of the Browning building that year.
You had just gotten a new set of false teeth, so I thought if you forgot yours, you would at least have a spare set of uppers to cut and gum your food to death, never mind these teeth happened to belong to a woman.
I wasn’t disappointed with your reaction. When you unwrapped them you thought the joke was hilarious. I can still hear your laughter to this day.
So the years rolled along and before we knew it, you were 60.
Sis Cindy happened to be living with me that year and we got your friend Peggy at work to help us with the next prank.
We enlarged this small photograph of you to face size and cut the eye holes out and attached a rubber band to it so the folks at Brookwood could go really scary at Halloween with a Ray mask.
We built some 30 or 40 of these and your dear friend helped us by distributing them at work the next day. She enjoyed making life fun for you and you took it all in the joking laughter that we knew you would.
The years flew by and soon you were 70. We knew we wanted another bit of fun, so I came up with an idea. With everyone putting up scarecrows in town, we decided to make you into a scarecrow for the day.
I slipped into the house one day and mom gave me a pair of your old jeans and an old shirt and we stuffed ‘you’ up good. I laminated a picture of your face, and we even got your garden hat and put it atop your head.
That night before your birthday was filled with giggling and joking while we set the post up beside the road and hung the scarecrow so folks could see your friendly straw self and birthday sign. Never mind I couldn’t see the ditch beside it and me and the cat fell into it. You would have laughed as hard as Cindy and Kirsten did if you’d been there.
This past year when you were 80 we decided to give you a rest. I slipped you a beautiful blue bottle to add to your collection. In addition to laughter, you have taught me the love of art by arranging things beautifully in the yard and on your back deck.
And today you turn 81. How grateful I am for the years God has given you to us and all of us to you. The grandchildren and great-grands wouldn't know what to do without their papa. And we thank you for your laughter and love.