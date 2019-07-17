I don't feel that I'm getting old, but sometimes things happen to remind me I'm not so young any more.
Names escape me, but I remember a lot of things. And these days I easily forget that I've forgotten things.
Anyway, I’m so old…..
I’m so old I remember when you could stop at a gas station and two people would come running out, one would pump the gas, another would check under the hood and they’d both clean the front and rear windshield. And gas was 25 cents a gallon.
I remember when the Sinclair Gas station would give away an inflatable green dinosaur with the purchase of a full tank of gas. And they would blow it up for you. It was just me and five foot dinosaur in the back seat.
I remember when Momma’s right arm was my seat belt.
I remember when Bobby Darin was singing about a carpenter before the Carpenters were singing “We’ve Only Just Begun."
I remember when we sang the Thirteen Days of Christmas.
I remember taking pictures and sending them off and waiting two weeks to get them printed and returned.
I remember taking pictures with a Brownie camera.
I remember using a camera that had the view-finder on top of the camera.
I’m so old I remember going a whole day without taking a picture of anything.
I remember when the only tweets came from birds.
I remember when the only hashtag was how much a helping of hash cost at City Cafe.
I remember when a dozen vehicles lined a country road just to watch a one row cotton picker at work.
I remember when Capt. Kangaroo was a lieutenant.
I remember taking pictures of other people.
I remember when a selfie stick was called a cane.
I remember when tooth paste tubes were metal and you would use needle nose pliers to squeeze out the last drop.
I remember when we painted mercurochrome and merthiolate on cuts and scraps instead of Neosporin.
I remember when we had one phone and it was rotary dial that sat on a table.
I remember when we got a wall phone.
I remember when everyone was on a “party” line and you had a certain number of rings for your ring tone.
I remember making collect calls to let momma know I was on my way home on Saturday night.
I remember when we had a portable phone and you could walk around the house and talk. And it would often go dead because we would forget to put it on the charger base.
I remember when the weather channel used to give the weather all day and night and not be filled with Alaskan wrecker service and ice pilot tales.
I remember when MTV played music videos all day and CMT played country music videos all day instead of movies.
I remember looking at pictures of the Grand Canyon with my View Master discs.
I remember sitting on my aunt’s living room couch which was covered in plastic.
I remember people saying, “hold on, my beeper’s going off.”
I remember taking a walk and not counting the steps.
I remember listening to St. Louis Cardinals baseball games and Ole Miss football games on a transistor radio.
I remember watching a black and white television that only got one channel and that was thanks to tin foil on the rabbit ears.
I remember eating food that I didn’t take pictures of.
I remember watching movies on both Betamax and VHS formats.
I remember when people were smart enough to drive cars and didn’t need computers.
I remember when people used to answer their cell phones.