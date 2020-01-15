I’m told I drank a lot of milk as a youngster. My oldest sister insists I drank goat milk. That explains my wife’s frequent comments.
Old pictures show I was pretty chubby as a one and two year old. In the good ole days milk and calcium were good for your health.
Fast forward 63 years. I recently had my annual check-up and thankfully I was told my physical exam and blood work looked good.
As an added health check I underwent a coronary calcium scan. For $95 they run an ECG, calcium score and lipid profile.
Hold the goat! A phone call revealed that my calcium score was a shocking 1,465. I was told that “zero” is the best score.
Eight days later I went to a cardiologist and he asked if I’d been having any chest pains.
“I sure have, right after they told me my calcium score! I also feel the need to keep Aunt Patty Pat’s fan close at hand.”
As I fanned myself the heart doctor said we needed to perform a nuclear stress test.
“Nuclear! Shouldn’t we do the sparkler or bottle rocket stress test first and work our way up to the nukes?”
When I came, to the doctor explained that a cardiac stress test measures the heart’s ability to respond to external stress in a controlled clinical environment.
What about the heart’s ability to respond to external stress in an uncontrolled real world full of work, kids, doctor bills, missed putts and Highway 15 North traffic?
I guess that’s why they wanted to nuke me.
The doctor explained that a nuclear stress test involves injecting radioactive dye, then taking two sets of images of your heart — one while you’re at rest and another after exertion. Compared with an exercise stress test, a nuclear stress test can help better determine the presence of heart blockage and your risk of a heart attack.
I suggested we simply take two images of my heart— one before I get the bill for the procedure and one after I see how much insurance is not going to pay.
“Too risky,” the doc said.
Here’s the deal. People who need medical tests don’t need to have to wait for the procedure. The tests should be performed immediately or patients should be coma induced. No one awaiting a medical test should have to wait 12 days and have access to Google search.
As with any medical procedure, Google warned me there would be a risk of complications, including:
Allergic reaction. Though rare, you could be allergic to the radioactive dye that’s injected! Instead of injecting it in my arm I feel strongly they should first rub some on my wrist.
Abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias). I did good with reading and ‘writing, but not arrhythmia tic.
Although extremely rare, it’s possible that a nuclear stress test could cause a heart attack.
Wear or bring comfortable clothes and walking shoes. Don’t apply oil, lotion or cream to your skin on the day of your nuclear stress test. That’s so if they have to shock you back to life, you won’t burst into flames.
I had never walked on a treadmill before and believe me when I tell you 11 days is not enough time to prepare for a stress test.
The morning of my test I wore comfortable shoes, a backless Nike hospital gown that read “Just Nuke It.”
The guy who administered the stress test is a friend of mine and fellow golfer. He wished me well, put a bicycle helmet on my head and asked if he could have all the golf balls in my golf cart basket if something went wrong.
I stepped up on the treadmill to the sound of Imagine Dragon singing “Radioactive” on the overhead speakers.
“I’m waking up, I feel it in my bones,
When I sneeze I turn the night light on,
Welcome to the new age, to the new age,
Whoa, oh, oh, oh, Whoa of, I’m radioactive, radioactive!”
On the wall in front of the treadmill was a poster of Fred Sanford, holding his cheating, shouting, “It’s the big one, I’m coming to see you Elizabeth!”
The first two minutes went fine, then the nurse said she was raising the treadmill’s incline and speed.
Five minutes later we increased the speed and incline again.
A voice on the treadmill speaker said, “Happy Hollow hill, dead ahead.”
The technician said my heat rate was 163.
“We’re putting the dye in, can you go one more minute?”
One must be able to breathe to speak. So I said nothing. The nurse dangled two mini Milky Ways just out of my reach.
I walked out of the testing room and back into the waiting room, which was full of heart patients.
Everyone started cheering, “Stressed man walking, stressed man walking.”
A compassionate soul asked me how it went.
“I made it, but I’m dreading that water board test this afternoon.”
All kidding aside. Go get the calcium test. You can borrow my "Just Nuke It" gown.