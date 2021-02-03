Among the things I’ve missed most since COVID hit are the twice-monthly meetings of our little Pontotoc writers’ group. We met at Betty Crane’s house and shared supper and coffee then moved into the living room and compared what we’d written since the last meeting. It was a terrific time to share some good company, good food, and good writing.
The group consists of Betty, an English professor at Ole Miss, Martin Rodgers, a teacher at South Pontotoc, Jessica Starks, who published a terrific book called The Lynching Calendar, as well as Claude Jones and his wife, Ann, and Cecil Fitts, all of whom are retired. Then there’s me. Other folks drop in from time to time, but we’re pretty much the core of the group.
Betty is a terrific host. She has a lovely, tastefully decorated house with a nice, open dining and living area that makes us feel at home. She also has a Keurig coffee maker, never a bad addition to any domicile. The food is always delicious. Betty is an excellent cook but the culinary star is Ann Jones. Ann’s skill in the kitchen is renown throughout Pontotoc County, and when she feeds our writers’ group it adds that culinary mastery that is so much a part of literary life in the South.
Jessica Starks is a young, emerging star in literature. The Lynching Calendar is haunting and provocative, and yet heart-felt and even hopeful. In all the material she presents to our group Jessica deftly handles sensitive subjects with grace and sincerity. Her style endears her to the reader, generating pathos and reassuring us that she cares about the material.
Betty Crane’s writing is professorial without being abstruse, and pithy without sounding incomplete. I should learn from Betty’s economic use of language and they way she teases out thought and doesn’t overwrite. Betty can place a word in such an unusual context that it counts for three words.
Martin Rodgers and Claude Jones both love music as well as literature and their writing reflects it. Their stuff has a Kris Kristofferson, Mac MacAnally feel. Add a dash of Mark Twain, maybe a sprinkle of William Faulkner, and you get a good feel for the kind of stuff they bring to meetings. Claude can write about the old South in a way that makes you feel the rawness of your hands after a day of picking cotton—even if, like me, you’ve never picked cotton. Martin weaves in philosophical, reflective threads into a masculine style of prose that sounds somehow all the more manly when, standing about 6’4 and weighing I’d say about 230, he reads in that kind, unobtrusive teacher’s voice.
Cecil Fitts is one of those guys who’s traveled around the world and brings a Marcel Proust, T.S. Elliott sophistication to his prose. In his offerings to the group, Cecil adds just enough continental inflection, interwoven with humbleness and a kid-glove treatment of issues that have perked up ears in beauty shops and church picnics throughout the South for eons. Cecil knows how to write about Southern families.
As for me, when my mind reels from my literary labors, I make an occasional cheese dip.