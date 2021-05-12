Someone once said “if I’d known I was going to live this long I would have taken better care of myself.”
If I’d known when I put a storm house under the ground that the stairs would now look this steep I would have taken better care of myself.
We put a storm house in the ground at least 20 years ago.
I’m going on record under oath that the door was wider at that time also. Twenty years of rain must have shrunk that door.
If it adds truth to my testimony my wife said the door looked a lot wider not so long ago.
I also don’t remember feeling claustrophobic in years gone by. My eyesight was better 20 years ago so the inside of the storm house should look bigger now.
We have two dogs and a cat at the house. God led the Beagle and the cat to our door. Nine years ago my son asked me to keep the other dog during football season. It’s been a heck of a season.
My daughter chastised me for not taking the dogs to the storm house during tornado warnings.
I explained that the Beagle’s legs are too short to navigate the steep stairs and Gus is too scared to go down those steps.
Gus weighs 80 pounds and I tried toting him down the stairs one night and he panicked, kicked from my arms and ran back into the carport. Besides the door is not wide enough to get him down sideways.
My daughter said I could get a hoist for the storm house.
I said “your momma is never going to trust me to lowering her in a hoist.” I didn’t know she was talking about the dog.
All that said, we sit in the storm house and feel guilty we have left the two dogs and cat to the mercy of the storm.
When they gave the tornado warning this past Sunday night (May 2) the radar indicated it was headed right along Highway 278 or Zion Road and Jaggers Road was in the bullseye.
Packing up to go to the storm house these days is reminesent to packing a diaper bag years ago to go the mall or church.
Janet packed some snacks, water, flashlight, cell phone charger, purse, lantern, a change of shoes, computer and diapers. It’s scary in the storm house.
As usual it was starting to rain as we got all our provisions into the fallout shelter.
And as customary I checked Janet for spiders and scorpions and brushed off the spider webs.
It’s also customary that when I go down in the storm house I call a couple of folks and let them know we’re down there just in case a tree or something falls on the door and we can’t get out.
So I called Regina Butler (whose home was not in the path of the tornado warning) and told her to text me updates on the storm. Text message will sometimes get through in the storm house better than phone calls.
So Regina texts: “Matt says this is the strongest storm he’s seen tonight.”
Janet asks, “What did she say?” “Uh, Regina says the winds getting stronger.”
Regina texts: “It’s increased in size and intensity. Sixteen minutes to you.”
I tell Janet: “She said it’s still coming this way.”
Regina texts: “It’s bumping your house, lot of debris. It’s strengthening!"
I said, “It’s still coming. It’s close now."
The dog texted me: “Liar, liar pants on fire.”
I’m buying a hoist. (Or a walk-in storm house)