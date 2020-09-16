We’re always on Jingle Bell Square, in Savannah, when it starts.
That’s what she called it.
“Jingle Bell Square, where the Jingle Bell man served in the Jingle Bell church,” she says.
I want to pinch her cheeks.
“Take my picture with the turtles.”
The metal reptiles encircle a wrought-iron globe. They’re holding up the world, an infinite regress, one on top of the other, as Aquinas said they never could. There must be a prime mover, according to the Dominican. Turtles can’t go on forever.
And neither could she and I.
Aquinas, the Angelic Mind, her saint. The one she took as her patron at her confirmation at Most Blessed Sacrament.
My dream is always in Savannah.
“Did you get the turtles in the picture? They’re cute.”
At the Old Pink House on Reynolds Square I have rare lamp chops with mint jelly and she has pecan-crusted chicken. The effete little man brings a dish with cool water and slices of lemon. He lays an immaculate dinner napkin near my plate. “Wash your fingers,” she mouths silently, fighting back a laugh.
In the dream I can seldom speak.
Our cat, Chadwick, is Methodist, she always said. She and I are both Catholic. We pass the statute of John Wesley and he’s wearing a string of bright green beads that some reveler gave him on St. Patrick’s Day.
It’s balmy, and a breeze off the waterfront carries the briny smell of seafood mingled with the bitterness of burnt motor oil. It hangs in the air like souls in purgatory.
“I feel the spirit of Tomochici,” she says, laughing, as we pass through Wright’s Square. I pull her to me, her face against my shoulder, my hand on the back of her head.
“I love you so much,” I whisper through her hair.”
She’s sleeping beautifully in the in the four-post bed. Andy Williams sings Johnny Mercer’s Moon River. The blue glow of the clock radio shines on her gown. I’ve pulled a chair near the floor-to-ceiling window, and I’m watching a hearse circle Lafayette Square, it’s roof chopped off to accommodate tourists. The guide is talking on a microphone.
She wanted to ride it, and I wouldn’t. I was too cultured. Through the Spanish moss I see the plaque outside Flannery O’Connor’s childhood home.
Earl Gray tea, and a copy of Garden and Gun, and my own smug sense of self-satisfaction. I should have been listening. I should have ridden the hearse with her. I should have made a fuss over her pretty, spring dress and talked and paid attention.
But, I didn’t.
The end of the dream changes. Sometimes we carry our luggage through the courtyard to the car, and she simply drives off without me. Other times I lose her in a crowd. Sometimes I’m standing there with the turtles as they hold up the world, outside the church, and I try to hear Jingle Bells. I never get to say goodbye.