I don’t know what it is about the sound of that newspaper box screeching open and closing with a bang that makes me smile. I never get tired of it.
I’ve been listening to that sound for many years now and it never gets old. The excitement for me is seeing people get the paper to find out the news or read a column. It lets me know they value our community newspaper.
Recently I opened up that August paper in 1989 and saw my first article that I penned for the Pontotoc Progress. Has it really been 32 years? When I see folks in town they sometimes ask how long I’ve been at the Progress and I when I say the years, I like to joke, “well I guess I’m going to make a career out of it.”
For my first official assignment, Jill Smith sent me to cover the youth carnival for the kids before they headed back to school. And it’s amazing, it seems no matter how long I do this, I will never forget that first article I wrote or the first picture I took of little Amanda Baggett that was published on the front page.
Today I get to work side-by-side with David Helms and enjoy listening to his banter and help as we put together the news for you each week. I guess by now y’all know he is a granddaddy. That’s his favorite job. I’ve seen it change his perspective on life.
Our little news room has changed through the years, but our love for each other hasn’t. I have had to say goodbye to a number of people that I had grown to love.
But with all the goodbyes there have been some neat hellos. I enjoy working with Lisa Bryant, Angie Quarles, Chelsea Williams, Tonya Criddle and Galen Holley. Our little news family is a close knit bunch that truly loves each other.
Back when I first started, right away I liked my job, because I could do two things I loved, writing and photography. Many of you out there were encouraging from the start. As the days and weeks went by, I realized that the job gave me a fresh perspective on life. In my other jobs, I went to the workplace and stayed cooped up inside the building.
My news duties permitted me to take the winding roads through the hills and hollows of Pontotoc to take pictures of you, the folks that drive our newspaper. I still enjoy driving these hills in all seasons. From the spring when the pale shades of green and pinks cover the landscape to the fall when the leaves are red and gold and the air is crisp and clear. Those things never get old. Covering all aspects of the news in the community helps me to have a broad understanding of how the city and county can blend together and work for the common good of all.
The years have also seen drastic changes in how news is put together. Computers have revolutionized photography and the layout and design of the newspaper in a good way. You don’t have to depend on your hand putting copy straight on the page, the computer does it for you. We don’t have to develop our pictures in the dark room, they are instantly displayed through the computer screen on the camera.
But through all these changes, one thing hasn’t changed and that is the love of getting out there amongst you and smiling at you and seeing you smile back at me.
Even with all the “social media” of Facebook and texting and other computer sources, nothing beats having some “face time” with you.
And you can be rest assured, I still smile when I hear that newspaper stand screech open and click shut. And I love seeing you smile when I see you in town.