My sisters often call me the crazy old cat lady. I reckon it is because I never have less than a dozen cats around my house. I’ve seen many a cat come and go, and right now the oldest cat on my hill is seven. They are amazing creatures. They believe they are ALL the kings and queens of the hill, never mind what Minnie dog thinks.
But did you know that according to folklore across the world that cats are an integral part of letting you know what kind of weather we are going to have. According to the almanac.com your cat will let you know what kind of ill wind is around the corner.
In Britain, especially Wales, it was believed that rain was likely if a cat busily washed its ears.
My cats must have had sure enough dirty ears through June and July with as little rain as we had.
In Holland, cats could predict the wind by clawing at carpets and curtains.
Thankfully I don’t have any carpets in my house and if I catch the cats clawing the curtains they will learn how to sail in the wind out the window.
In early America, if a cat sat with its back to the fire, it was foretelling a cold snap and if it slept with all four paws tucked under, bad weather was coming.
I’ve gotta keep an eye on my cats for this one. I suppose I need to build a fire first though.
Sailors believed that if a cat licked its fur against the grain it meant a hailstorm was coming; if it sneezed, rain was on the way; and if it was frisky, the wind would soon blow.
I haven’t seen any hail so I guess my cats have been licking their fur the right way. I haven’t counted the cat sneezes either. I hope they sneeze some more because we sure need more rain. And really, I think the cats get frisky after the wind starts blowing.
I’ve learned that cats are more sensitive to changes in atmospheric pressure. Their heightened senses can allow them to pick up hints that a storm is coming. Cat’s inner ears may also detect the sudden fall in atmospheric pressure.
A cat is also more sensitive to sounds and smells so they will hear the rumble of thunderstorm before I do. So they are more likely to smell the incoming rain of that metallic odor of lightning in the air.
So with all the weather predictors I have around my house I think I’ll just forget that doppler radar. I wonder if Matt Labhaun needs to interview my cat?
