On April 12 Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D) called for “no more policing.”
She tweeted “It wasn’t an accident. Policing in our country is inherently and intentionally racist. Daunte Wright was met with aggression and violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder. No more policing, incarceration and militarization. It can’t be reformed.”
The social media post referred to 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by former Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter after Wright resisted arrest and jumped back in his car. Potter, who has been charged with second degree manslaughter, said she mistook her gun for a Taser during the altercation.
Congresswoman Tlaib later added, “ We continue to see death after death at the hands of police officers with no meaningful accountability. I understand that many are concerned about public safety, but it is clear that more investment in police, incarceration, and criminalization will not deliver that safety.”
On Tuesday (April 20) night protestors in New York City were filmed shouting at a group of police officers, “Quit your job!”
Okay, let’s grant those fools their wish. I don’t know how many there are, but suppose all the police officers in New York quit their jobs. According to U.S. Congresswoman Tlaib we don’t need any more “policing, incarceration and militarization.” Tlaib feels that money could be better spent elsewhere, including on mental health issues and social workers.
I mean, what could it hurt? Well let’s look at some recent crime numbers.
According to the New York Police Department’s March 2021 statistics on index crimes, totals showed 34 murders, 133 rapes, 842 robberies, 1,643 felony assaults, 919 burglaries, 2,861 reports of grand larceny. Shooting incidents increased to 99 in March this year, compared to 56 in March 2020.
Looks like New York’s going to need four to five more mental health and social workers to take up the slack. Central Park is beautiful in the springtime.
Why don’t we get rid of all the Pontotoc Police officers and Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Deputies? Who needs ‘em?
Since January 1 of this year, Pontotoc Police officers have only made 4,282 service calls (as of April 14, 2021) and only 456 of those resulted in written reports. That’s only about 1,100 city residents who need to talk to the police each month.
And what could possibly keep Pontotoc County deputies busy seven days a week? They only have 501 squares miles to patrol in Pontotoc County every day and night.
They only get a few hundred calls a week. And surely there’s no domestic violence in Pontotoc County. And all neighbors love each other here. No one’s ever fussing or fighting. No one gets intoxicated around here and everyone says no to drugs.
And surely dog problems are a thing of the past. When was the last time someone’s dog tore up their neighbor’s garbage and someone threatened someone’s life?
Wait a minute, seems like we just had a term of court. Let’s look at those numbers.
In February 2021 a grand jury reported 54 new public indictments and we just finished the three week term of circuit court, which included 257 criminal cases on the docket.
Who needs law enforcement? We do.
The reality is that law enforcement is no joking matter, never has been. Shootings in North Mississippi now happen on a weekly basis.
What would we do without the law enforcement officers we have here in Pontotoc County? I applaud them for the job they take on every day and night.
The southern border of the U.S. is wide open. Thousands of illegal immigrants are crossing into the U.S. Among those simply seeking a better life are also those who are bent on selling dope and operating human trafficking.
Police officers aren’t perfect. Former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin was a bad police officer and he will soon be sentenced to prison for the death of George Floyd.
Chauvin’s actions were inexcusable but what started the entire incident? A business owner called the police because Floyd was allegedly passing counterfeit money and he resisted arrest when police arrived.
Two wrongs don’t make a right.
And we hold our law enforcement officers to a higher standard of conduct than we would often reach ourselves. How many of us would tolerate the profanity and taunting of so called “peaceful protestors” in Washington, Portland and Seattle?
City and state officials in Seattle and Portland were among the first to call for defunding the police and eliminating them all together. How have those cities fared since last year’s “summer of love” started?
In Portland, between July 2020 and February 2021, homicide offenses are up 270 percent. In Minneapolis, between July 22, 2020, and March 31, 2021, homicides are up 51.3 percent and violent crime total is up 22.1 percent.
No one is under more scrutiny and pressure than law enforcement officers. Do you wear a camera that records how you do your job every day?
More and more criminals are now running from police and resisting arrest because they know that officers may be questioning “is this guy, or woman, worth the risk of being fire or going to jail.”
Those who want to defund or eliminate police in this country shout that all police are guilty of systemic racism.
I have always found that Dr. Ben Carson is a voice of reason and truth. Carson, secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development from 2017 to 2021, is the founder of the American Cornerstone Institute.
In an op-ed in the Washington Post last week Dr. Carson wrote, "As we continue to be bombarded by racially charged narratives, there has been a subtle shift in the conversation: Its focus has moved from equality to equity. That is, instead of pursuing the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s ideal of judging people by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin, equity would reward and punish people because of the color of their skin. Rather than equality of opportunity, equity would mandate equality of outcome."
"This goal is not only un-American — it is impossible to attain. Proponents of equity see no problem with treating groups of people differently based solely on race, as long as it serves their agenda. This is what we used to call racism, and those not blinded by identity politics still recognize it as such,” Carson concluded.
No one plays the race card more than politicians in Washington. But wherever politicians go, if requested, they are accompanied by police protection. I guess those that want to defund or eliminate the police don’t mind a “racist” officer standing between them and a bullet or an angry mob.
Tlaib can fire her police protection. I want to keep ours.
Ain’t it funny how almost every time law enforcement ends up in the middle of something it’s because someone called for their help.
I expect law enforcement officers to do right. They expect me to do right too.
But law enforcement is essential to law and order.
Last week a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, shot and killed a 16-year-old female who was attempting to stab another female with a knife.
The attack was caught on video.
But basketball player LeBron James vilified the police officer's action which stopped the attack.
James tweeted a picture of the young officer, proclaiming: "You're next! ACCOUNTABILITY!"
James has three children. Would James have not wanted a police officer to shoot someone who was attempting to stab one of his kids?
James' response shows him for the fool he is.