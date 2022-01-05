I have been blessed to have many friends in my lifetime. I have been exceedingly blessed to have several close friends.
My 1974 senior classmates at Pontotoc High School are special friends.
As a first grader in 1962 at Pontotoc Elementary School I had no idea that 40 years later I would become friends with a fellow that graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1963.
Pontotoc native Calvin Roberson was that 1963 PHS graduate.
To my sorrow Calvin Roberson died on Monday, December 27, 2021, following a brief battle with cancer.
I was blessed to count Calvin as a friend.
Calvin was the son of the late Leroy and Laura Wardlaw Roberson. To me and thousands of other kids Mr. Leroy Roberson was my elementary school principal.
I remember Mr. Leroy Roberson as being a kind man who was always encouraging to all students. We had weekly chapel programs in all six years of my elementary school education and Mr. Roberson’s messages to us were always uplifting and positive.
We always ended those chapel programs by singing “Jesus Loves Me” and “Every Day With Jesus.”
Calvin often told me how proud he was of his daddy, who walked on crutches because of polio as a child.
“Daddy never wavered or once complained,” Calvin told me. “He walked on crutches better than a lot of folks with two good legs. He never let it slow him down.”
Calvin was 11 years older than me but we had one big thing in common. We were both petted by our mommas.
“Whatever was wrong, momma would make it better,” Calvin would say.
Calvin was a veteran, having served four years in the U. S. Air Force. While stationed in Washington D.C. in February 1967 Calvin was one of six members of the Honor Guard during the burial of Apollo 1 astronaut Virgil “Gus" Grissom, who died along with fellow NASA crew members Edward White and Roger Chaffee during a launch pad training exercise on January 27, 1967.
Calvin and the other five members of the Honor Guard are pictured on the February 10, 1967, cover of Life Magazine as they walked behind the caisson carrying Grissom’s body.
I met Calvin when I worked as a loan officer at People’s Bank and Trust Company (now Renasant). Calvin was a senior Vice President who retired after 33 years of working in Tupelo and Pontotoc.
Calvin was very helpful to me at the bank and most generous with his knowledge and advice. He was kind to my two kids every time he saw them.
Calvin lived in Tupelo but he loved his hometown of Pontotoc and the great childhood he enjoyed growing up here. I think that was the common bond between us.
Calvin was a straight shooter, candid and sometimes blunt, but I admired his honesty and truthfulness.
Calvin loved his daughter Kelli and son Joseph. His grandson Weston and granddaughter Karson were his pride and joy.
Calvin planned his funeral, although his request for a 7 a.m. service couldn’t be worked out.
But as he had requested, friends and family came to his visitation dressed in the colors of their favorite college sports team.
Calvin was a die-hard Ole Miss fan.
But guess what? Calvin’s best friend was Lawson McClellan, a die-hard Mississippi State Bulldog.
And at the graveside service last Thursday, Lawson made good on one last request from his ole friend Calvin.
As the final song ended, Lawson pulled out his Mississippi State cowbell, rang it loudly, and hollered, “Go Rebels!”
When I learned of Calvin’s illness he told me, “I’ve asked the Lord to heal me or take me home. I’m ready to go!”
Hotty Toddy, my good friend, welcome home!