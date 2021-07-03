Remember several weeks ago when I put the picture of the cocoon in the paper? Well I came in on a Monday morning and the moth had already emerged from her cocoon. I was elated. The little moth was on the floor almost blending in with the carpet. At first I thought it was a cecropia moth, but after doing some research, I found out I was wrong. She was a female polyphemus moth, Antheraea polyphemus (Cramer), and is one of our largest and most beautiful silk moths.
According to the Animal Diversity Web at animaldiversity.org here is the further description of this beautiful creature.
It is named after Polyphemus, the giant cyclops from Greek mythology who had a single large, round, eye in the middle of his forehead (Himmelman 2002). The name is because of the large eyespots in the middle of the hind wings.
The polyphemus moth also has been known by the genus name Telea but it and the Old World species in the genus Antheraea are not considered to be sufficiently different to warrant different generic names. Because the name Antheraea has been used more often in the literature, Ferguson (1972) recommended using that name rather than Telea to avoid confusion. Both genus names were published in the same year. For a historical account of the polyphemus moth’s taxonomy see Ferguson (1972) or Tuskes et al. (1996).
The family name Saturniidae is based on the eyespots of some members of the family that contain concentric rings reminiscent of the planet Saturn (Powell 2003). Because of their ease of rearing (Collins and Weast 1961, Villiard 1975) and large size, polyphemus moths are often reared by amateur enthusiasts and also have been used for numerous physiological studies – particularly for studies on molecular mechanisms of sex pheromone action.
Polyphemus moths are our most widely distributed large silk moths. They are found from southern Canada down into Mexico and in all of the lower 48 states except for Arizona and Nevada (Tuskes et al. 1996).
I was just amazed that something with so large a wing span could come out of such a small cocoon. I held the insect gently and David Helms took my picture.
Her silky wings rested in my hands while we were photographing her.
So I carried her outside to release her. I went across the street beside the fence where the telephone company is, looked at her beauty just one more time then opened my hands. In a split second she was gone in the azure blue sky, and I felt privileged to spend a few moments with one of God’s fragile bits of beauty.