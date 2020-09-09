Officers and directors of the Itawamba Community College Alumni Association have been elected for 2020-2022.
They include Chuck Howell of Pontotoc, President; John Lee Lyles of Houston, President-Elect; Donna Thomas of New Albany, secretary; Karen McFerrin of Mantachie, immediate past president; and directors Stacy Chapman and Bobby Mooneyham, both of Houston; Joey Cox and Dan McCrimon, both of Fulton; Tammy Harrington and Jamie Osbirn, both of Tupelo; Bunky Goza of Caledonia; Thomas Griffith of Amory; Michelle Crane Sutton of Ecru; Wilton Chism of Pontotoc; Jeff Cagle of New Albany; and Bobby Griffin of Booneville. Permanent committee members include Monica Aldridge and Gary Walker, both of Tupelo; Richard Davis and Rep. Bill Miles, both of Fulton; Robert Goza and Norma Kilgore, both of Houston; Noel McWhirter of Pontotoc; Dr. Amanda Summers of Mantachie; and Melba Applewhite of Amory.
For more information on the ICC Alumni Association and membership, contact Michael Upton, director of advancement, at maupton@iccms.edu or (662) 862-8035.