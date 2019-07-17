FULTON– The Itawamba Community College soccer programs hope to build on last season’s success with a tough 2019 schedule, released earlier this month, that features 11 home games.
The men’s team, which won the North Division title a year ago, has claimed a share of the division title the past two seasons. Coach Mike Sullivan’s squad hopes to extend that streak but will face a tough non-division schedule taking on the JV squads of Huntingdon College, Bethel University and Andrew College.
The Lady Indians, who are coming off a strong season finishing second in the North Division and hosting a conference quarterfinal match, will also face a tough non-division schedule against NJCAA Division 1 squads of Southwest Tennessee Community College, Columbia State (Tenn.) Community College and Dyersburg State (Tenn.) Community College after opening the season against ASA-Miami.
Both of ICC’s programs will also take on the competitive in-state foes of Jones College, Southwest Mississippi Community College, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Meridian Community College as part of their non-division schedule.
Division play will start on the road against Holmes Community College on Aug. 30, but on Sept. 3, ICC will host Hinds Community College. In that same week, East Central Community College will visit Fulton on Sept. 6, and ICC will wrap up the first half of division play on Sept. 10 at Northwest Mississippi Community College.
The second round of division play begins on Oct. 1 when Holmes visits ICC, but the tribe will be on the road Oct. 4 and 8 against Hinds and East Central. ICC’s final division game will be Oct. 11 in Fulton against Northwest.
Both squads will unofficially kick off the 2019 season on Aug. 17 with their annual Meet The Indians event.
Former Pontotoc High School standout Maro Gasca will be a freshman midfielder for the Indians this season. Pontotoc County is well-represented on the Lady Indians' roster with five former players. Pontotoc High alums Sarah Whitt (forward) and Maddie McGregor (midfielder) will be sophomores, while recent Pontotoc High graduate Taylor Hughes will be a freshman defender. North Pontotoc's Brittany Mathis will be a sophomore forward, while South Pontotoc's Rayna Russell will be a freshman forward.
For more information on ICC Soccer and the 9 other intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter (@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com