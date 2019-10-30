FULTON- Coach Rick Collier announced the baseball program will be hosting a Showcase on Saturday, November 2.
The Showcase will be a pro-style workout that is open to athletes that will be graduating high school in 2020, 2021, and 2022.
Registration is set for 10 a.m. at Roy Cresap Field on the ICC Fulton Campus. The Showcase is slated to begin at 11 a.m. Participants will be responsible for a $40 registration fee and their own cleats, glove, catching gear, proper workout attire, a copy of an up-to-date physical and sign a waiver.
In case of rain, updates will be available on LetsGoICC.com and the College’s athletic twitter account, @LetsGoICC.
For questions or more information, contact Coach Rick Collier at recollier@iccms.edu or 662-862-8118.