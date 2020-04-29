Online registration is continuing for upcoming freshman orientation sessions at Itawamba Community College.
The available sessions, which are free and will be conducted exclusively online, include May 1; June 16 and 18; and July 10, 14 and 16.
“Students are encouraged to participate in a freshman orientation session as soon as possible to ensure that they can select from a wide variety of options, including days, times and instructors,” said Dr. Melissa Haab, dean of enrollment services. They can attend any session regardless of the location where they will be in class – Fulton, Tupelo or Belden.
Haab said that students will complete the session on the date they select, and the following business day, they will be contacted by their adviser for class registration.
ICC orientation is mandatory for all graduating high school seniors. Students must have submitted an application for admission as well as a copy of the ACT score before registering for orientation, and they should sign up as soon as possible since only a limited number can attend each session.
To register, students should access http://www.iccms.edu/Orientation.
For more information, email go2icc@iccms.edu.