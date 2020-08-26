Itawamba Community College is offering several free short-term career pathways to those who qualify from now until the end of December as part of the ReSkill Mississippi Initiative.
The program is designed to help ease the economic burden and uncertainty the pandemic has created for the state’s workforce.
ICC is utilizing the resources to enhance or start new workforce development training and/or career education programs that would positively impact underemployed, unemployed, furloughed and/or otherwise displaced individuals who are experiencing economic hardships as a result of COVID-19, said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen.
ICC has utilized the ReSkill Mississippi funds to create short-term pathway programs in medical administrative assistant, quality improvement associate, introduction to industrial maintenance and electrician assistant. They join a list of 14 other pathway programs, which also offer free tuition opportunities for those who qualify through December.
Allen, who serves as chair of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Workforce Committee, and Tyler Camp, chief of staff and special assistant to the president, were instrumental in securing the more than $49 million to be distributed to community colleges in the state.
“We at ICC appreciate the work of Miss. Rep. Donnie Bell of Fulton and Miss. Senator David Parker of Olive Branch, who worked tirelessly to make these funds a reality,” Allen said. “These additional resources will make a huge difference in many lives across the state.”
“ICC and the community college system play a vital role in providing workforce training in our state,” Bell said. “It was a natural fit for this one-time injection of funds to be distributed through the state’s workforce regions such as Three Rivers Planning and Development District in an effort to get Mississippians back to work or re-skilled.”